Trump to Use MAGA Inc. PAC to Pay for Controversial Taxpayer-Funded Ads

President Donald Trump announced on Monday that his political action committee, MAGA, Inc., will cover the costs of taxpayer-funded television advertisements that glorify him, following a major bipartisan backlash and congressional calls for federal investigations into the $1.5 million campaign.

The Bottom Line

The Funding Shift: Trump stated on social media that future runs of the promotional ads will be paid for using money raised by his MAGA, Inc. political action committee rather than federal funds.

Trump stated on social media that future runs of the promotional ads will be paid for using money raised by his MAGA, Inc. political action committee rather than federal funds. The Backlash: The commercials—which aired starting in late September and cost at least $1.4 million to $1.5 million according to tracking data—drew sharp criticism from congressional Democrats and legal experts over potential violations of federal spending laws.

The commercials—which aired starting in late September and cost at least $1.4 million to $1.5 million according to tracking data—drew sharp criticism from congressional Democrats and legal experts over potential violations of federal spending laws. Unresolved Questions: The White House and Trump provided no details regarding whether past expenditures totaling at least $1.4 million will be reimbursed to taxpayers, nor how the administration will prove that political funds are utilized for future airings.

The Backlash and Bipartisan Outcry Over Federal Funds

The television spots began broadcasting in late September, featuring various themes centered on the president. The first commercial displayed clips of Trump discussing the defeat of communism alongside text highlighting tax cuts, manufacturing, and law enforcement. A second spot featured scenic footage of Mount Rushmore paired with clips from Trump’s Fourth of July weekend speech honoring the nation’s 250th anniversary. A third ad resembled a 2024 reelection campaign spot, showing Trump walking down a corridor while warning of a final battle against globalists and warmongers. All three concluded with an onscreen message stating they were paid for by the U.S. government.

According to media spending tracker AdImpact, the advertisements cost at least $1.4 million by the end of September, though the actual total could be higher depending on network classifications. The White House initially defended using federal money for the campaign. However, the spots triggered immediate scrutiny from lawmakers. Two congressional Democrats—Jamie Raskin, the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, and California congressman George Whitesides—sent letters to the Government Accountability Office (GAO) and the Office of Special Counsel (OSC) last week, characterizing the commercials as pre-election propaganda and asking federal watchdogs to investigate.

Photo: yahoo.com

Legal experts noted the ads could violate federal statutes prohibiting congressionally appropriated funds from being used for publicity or propaganda, as well as laws restricting the partisan political activities of government employees. California Senator Adam Schiff criticized the administration in a social media post, demanding proof that the taxpayer-funded ads had ceased and insisting the money be repaid so that taxpayers are not left as unpaid contractors.

Trump Defends Ads While Using PAC Funds

In response to the mounting criticism, Trump posted on social media on Monday defending the commercials as positive promotions for the United States and describing them as standard practice, while blaming the backlash on the radical left. Nevertheless, the president announced his decision to pay for the patriotic ads using money raised through MAGA, Inc., his political action committee.

U.S. Midterm Ad Controversy LIVE: Trump Says He’ll Pay for Ads After Taxpayer-Funded Backlash

Metric / Detail Reported Figure Estimated Ad Spend (AdImpact) At least $1.4 million to $1.5 million MAGA, Inc. War Chest Total More than $400 million by the end of July Primary Ad Themes Anti-communism, Mount Rushmore, 2024 campaign-style messaging

MAGA, Inc. serves as a major political war chest that amassed more than $400 million by the end of July. Trump has already begun tapping these funds to support Republican candidates nationwide ahead of the midterm elections. Following Trump’s announcement, the White House confirmed Monday night that the political organization would cover the cost of such ads moving forward. The White House did not answer questions regarding how the administration or Trump intends to prove that political funds are actually being applied to the advertising.

Unanswered Questions Regarding Past Reimbursements

Despite the administration’s pivot toward utilizing political funds for upcoming broadcasts, key details remain unaddressed. Trump provided no specifics on how taxpayers would be reimbursed for the advertisements that already aired, nor did he explain the mechanics of having his political organization assume payment obligations for future television spots.

As oversight bodies review the initial complaints filed by congressional leaders, the enforcement of federal spending rules remains a central focus for lawmakers seeking accountability for the funds already spent.