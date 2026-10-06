Why Nvidia Stock Could Climb Higher After Hitting New Record High

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) closed Monday’s trading session at $237.58, securing its first record close in four months and lifting the semiconductor giant’s market capitalization to roughly $5.76 trillion, as reported by MarketWatch.

Nvidia Shares Reach Record Market Capitalization

Nvidia shares reached a record $237.58 at the close of Monday’s session, establishing a market capitalization of approximately $5.76 trillion.

Analysts highlight the company’s valuation, noting it trades at less than 20 times estimated earnings per share for its next fiscal year against a projected 70% growth rate.

Market enthusiasm is further supported by stable memory-chip pricing from Micron and an upgraded price target of $345 by BNP Paribas.

Analysts Highlight Nvidia Growth Prospects Versus Valuation

While a market capitalization exceeding $5 trillion typically signals an expensive equity asset, market analysts argue that Nvidia’s forward-looking metrics tell a different story. Wedbush analyst Matt Bryson told MarketWatch that as the chip maker edges closer to realizing its financial targets, it is harder and harder for the market to ignore the disconnect between its growth prospects and its valuation.

Bryson noted that Nvidia is projected to expand at a 70% growth rate while trading at a forward price-to-earnings multiple of less than 20 times estimated earnings per share for the upcoming fiscal year. Beyond earnings potential, Bryson pointed out that the corporation is generating substantial cash flow and displays a readiness to deploy significant portions of that capital toward stock buybacks.

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Metric Data Point Source / Analyst Attribution Closing Share Price $237.58 (up 2.1% on Monday) MarketWatch Market Capitalization ~$5.76 trillion MarketWatch Projected Growth Rate 70% Matt Bryson, Wedbush Forward P/E Multiple < 20x estimated EPS (next fiscal year) Matt Bryson, Wedbush BNP Paribas Price Target $345 (implying 45% upside) Karl Ackerman, BNP Paribas

Semiconductor Market Dynamics Support Investor Sentiment

But the balance sheet tells only part of the story, as broader semiconductor market dynamics play a critical role in supporting recent investor sentiment. Elazar Advisors analyst Chaim Siegel told MarketWatch that recent enthusiasm is reinforced by developments across the wider chip sector, specifically noting that memory-chip pricing has held up a little better than expected.

Even in the face of escalating competition from direct industry peers and major technology clients building proprietary hardware, Nvidia retains its foundational position in the sector. BNP Paribas analyst Karl Ackerman emphasized this in a recent note, designating the firm as the cornerstone of AI infrastructure. Ackerman revised his price target upward to $345 per share, representing a 45% upside compared to Monday’s closing price. He further noted that the company’s hardware and software portfolio remains unmatched and arguably becomes more important with agentic AI.

Photo: morningstar.com

As markets monitor technology trends, the combination of strong cash generation, favorable memory pricing, and expanding agentic AI applications frames the ongoing debate over whether the trillion-dollar chip maker still holds room to run.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.