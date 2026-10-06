Netzpolitik.org Warns Data Brokers Trade Religious Location Data

Religious communities face severe digital surveillance risks after data brokers distributed over one million mobile location data points gathered inside churches, mosques, synagogues, and community centers as free previews for subscriptions, according to an investigative report published by netzpolitik.org.

Location Tracking Exposes Visitors to Religious Sites

Data brokers extracted precise movement profiles showing individuals entering and leaving headquarters for groups including the Central Council of Jews, the German Bishops’ Conference, and the Protestant Church in Germany.

The exposed datasets track smartphone users down to a few meters, leaving individuals vulnerable to continuous step-by-step surveillance through standard, ad-financed mobile applications.

Representatives from major religious organizations warn that the unauthorized commercial tracking creates risks of discrimination, extortion, and deep identity violations.

Commercial Location Tracking Exploits Mobile Applications

The investigation reveals that advertising-financed smartphone applications harvest location metrics and feed them into commercial data broker pipelines. These brokers then bundled samples of more than one million location points collected at religious institutions, distributing them without cost as promotional previews to attract paying subscribers. Because these logs track users down to a few meters, anyone carrying an active mobile device while visiting a place of worship enters a commercially traded movement history.

This exposure strips away baseline privacy for attendees and administrators alike. The data reveals exactly who visits buildings managed by major institutional bodies such as the German Bishops’ Conference, the Protestant Church in Germany, and the Central Council of Jews. These geographic coordinates establish verifiable affiliation profiles for sensitive religious and ethnic associations.

Religious Bodies Warn of Discrimination and Extortion Risks

Spokespeople for major religious bodies have responded sharply to the publication of these tracking previews. Matthias Kopp, spokesperson for the German Bishops’ Conference, stated that the trade and the unlawful use of mobile phone location data and movement profiles of believers pose a considerable danger, warning of direct threats including discrimination, extortion, and a profound violation of the inner, identity-forming foundation of human existence.

Echoing these concerns, Christian Toussaint, press spokesperson for the Federation of German Catholic Youth, noted that business models in which people become simple objects of trade are fundamentally incompatible with human dignity. The availability of these records through open-preview broker subscriptions highlights a market where fundamental personal associations are monetized.

Unresolved Regulatory Questions Facing Data Brokers

The distribution of free preview datasets by data brokers exposes gaps within current digital privacy frameworks. The commercial availability of these location feeds leaves app users exposed to profiling.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.