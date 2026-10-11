Trump Warns He Will Be Blamed If Republicans Lose Midterms

President Donald Trump rallied supporters at the F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee, on Saturday, campaigning for Republican candidates while warning that he would be blamed if the party loses the midterm elections.

President Donald Trump took the stage at a packed arena in Clarksville on Saturday to boost support for Republican candidates on the ballot for the November midterm election in Tennessee.

The high-energy event drew thousands of attendees who lined up outside the venue hours before doors opened.

Trump Warns of Midterm Blame While Touting Base Enthusiasm

Speaking to an enthusiastic crowd for nearly two hours, Trump acknowledged the high stakes facing the governing party in an upcoming midterm cycle that typically punishes the sitting president. He pulled no punches regarding where responsibility would land if Republicans fail at the ballot box.

“If we don’t win the midterms, they’re going to blame me. You know that. And if we do win them, I will get no credit whatsoever. It’s true. I won’t get any.” President Donald Trump, via NBC News

He joked about his rapport with supporters during the speech, telling the Clarksville crowd, I could say the stupidest things, and you’d clap before adding, I’m very popular. I really am.

The visit comes as national polls highlight enthusiasm challenges for the GOP. A Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted between September 30 and October 5 found that just 30 percent of Trump’s 2024 voters described themselves as very enthusiastic about voting in the midterms, compared with 48 percent of voters who backed former Vice President Kamala Harris.

Economic Promises and Manufacturing Investments Take Center Stage

Turning to domestic policy, Trump tied his closing pitch to a sweeping financial proposal. He promised that if Republicans win the House and Senate, all adult citizens in the United States will receive $5,000 every year, funded through tariff revenue. The total price tag for the proposal is estimated at $1.3 trillion.

Photo: Nbcnews

The president also highlighted billions of dollars in manufacturing investments across the state. He promoted Korea Zinc’s planned investment of more than $6 billion for new production facilities in Clarksville and Gordonsville, a project announced by state officials in December that is expected to create 740 jobs across Montgomery and Smith counties. Additionally, he cited General Motors’ previously announced $275 million investment in its Spring Hill manufacturing facility to support Cadillac engine production, crediting his tariff policies for driving domestic expansion.

Tennessee Congressional Candidates and Local State Leaders Join the Rally

The lineup at the F&M Bank Arena featured a roster of high-profile Tennessee politicians and public figures. Sens. Bill Hagerty and Marsha Blackburn delivered remarks urging supporters to hold the line in the conservative stronghold. Blackburn characterized Tennessee as the Great Red Wall, telling the crowd, We need to make sure Tennessee never becomes California.

Photo: Newsweek

Recent polling in the state indicates strong leads for Republican candidates. A late-August Beacon Center poll found Blackburn leading Democrat Jerri Green 55% to 34% in the gubernatorial race, while Hagerty led Democrat Marquita Bradshaw 58% to 33% in his U.S. Senate contest.

Protesters and Democratic Party Push Back Against the Event

Outside the arena, the rally drew a couple dozen protesters, leading to verbal exchanges along the sidewalks as attendees arrived.

Americans blame Republicans, Trump for shutdown as midterm elections approach

The Tennessee Democratic Party released a sharply worded statement criticizing the visit as a last-ditch effort to prop up vulnerable incumbents.

“Tennesseans are fed up with the bullshit. Tennesseans don’t need another speech pretending everything is fine when their bills are too high, their paychecks aren’t stretching far enough, and their rights are under attack.” Rachel Campbell, Chairwoman of the Tennessee Democratic Party

Early voting in Tennessee is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, October 14, and runs through October 29, with Election Day set for November 3.