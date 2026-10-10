US Midterms 2026: Democrats Lead in Polls as Trump Faces Major Test

As the United States approaches the November 3, 2026 midterm elections, national polling data indicates that the Democratic Party is well-positioned to recapture the House of Representatives and potentially the Senate, a shift that threatens to reduce President Donald Trump to a political lame duck during the final two years of his term. Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ) reports that sliding approval ratings driven by stubborn inflation, foreign policy hurdles, and shifting legislative math have severely constrained the administration’s domestic and international ambitions.

The Shrinking Congressional Margin

Voters across the United States will decide the fate of all 435 seats in the House of Representatives alongside roughly one-third of the Senate on November 3. The race for the Senate remains closer, though the Cook Political Report counts 13 competitive seats out of 35 up for grabs, with 7 categorized as toss-ups.

Watson notes that on the prediction market Polymarket, the odds of a Democratic Senate majority stood at approximately 65 percent, while Reuters and Ipsos tracking polls put registered voters statewide at 44 to 37 percent in favor of the Democrats. Meanwhile, the Tages-Anzeiger reports that political committees and candidates have poured an additional 700 million dollars into campaign advertising, pushing total spending toward a historic 11.6 billion dollars as Republican aligned groups attempt to defend their narrowing margins.

Congressional Chamber Seats Contested Key Forecaster Probability Current Control House of Representatives 435 (All) >90% Democratic Takeover (Nate Silver / G. Eliott Morris) Republican Senate 35 (Total 100) ~65% to 70% Democratic Majority Republican

Economic Pressures and Presidential Disapproval

The Republican legislative vulnerabilities stem in large part from the declining public standing of President Donald Trump. Persistent inflation, high fuel prices, and broader affordability challenges dominate voter concerns.

Photo: Finanz und Wirtschaft

Foreign policy decisions compound these domestic headwinds. Fewer than 30 percent of respondents support the administration’s course in the ongoing conflict with Iran, the war in Ukraine, or trade frictions with key allies. Finanz und Wirtschaft points out that these compounding constraints have already forced the administration to dial back aggressive tariff postures—such as retreating from initial threats of severe levies on Chinese imports—to prevent immediate damage to domestic supply chains.

Transatlantic Economic Ripples

The implications of the upcoming congressional shift extend far beyond Washington, directly affecting international trading partners like Switzerland. Bilateral trade between the United States and Switzerland reached approximately 293 billion dollars in 2025. According to Watson, Migros-Bank economist Santosh Brivio notes that US tariffs complicate corporate planning for Swiss exporters. At the same time, VP-Bank Chief Economist Thomas Gitzel observes that historical trends show the S&P 500 index typically gains an average of 10 percent in the 100 days following a midterm election regardless of which party holds sway in Congress.

Photo: Watson

If the opposition captures Capitol Hill, Trump faces the prospect of renewed legislative paralysis, potential impeachment inquiries—though short of the two-thirds Senate threshold required for conviction—and an inability to secure judicial confirmations or cabinet appointments without severe friction.

What Comes Next

As campaigns enter their final weeks ahead of the November 3 vote, attention turns to the closely contested Senate battlegrounds in states like Texas, where Democratic candidate James Talarico has polled competitively against Republican opponent Ken Paxton for the first time in decades. The outcome will test whether voter dissatisfaction translates into a structural gridlock that fundamentally reshapes US governance for the remainder of Trump’s term.