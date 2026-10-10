UN Security Council Holds Fifth Straw Poll For Secretary-General

The United Nations Security Council held its fifth secret straw poll to select the tenth secretary-general, keeping former Costa Rican Vice President Rebeca Grynspan in the lead as the 81-year-old organization faces financial and geopolitical strain.

The selection process for the next leader of the United Nations has reached a critical juncture. Rebeca Grynspan, who currently serves as the secretary-general of UN Trade and Development and previously held office as Costa Rica’s vice president, maintained her position at the front of the pack with nine encourage votes and six discourage votes, according to Reuters reporting from UN headquarters in New York.

That support, however, showed signs of erosion compared to the previous week’s polling, raising questions about whether her candidacy can secure the mandatory nine affirmative votes without triggering a veto from one of the permanent five members. Under United Nations guidelines, getting a nominee forward to the General Assembly for the top job demands backing from at least nine out of the 15 council members, though the five veto-holding nations—Britain, China, France, Russia, and the United States—must ultimately reach a consensus on any chosen candidate.

Rebeca Grynspan Leads an Unstable Field Amid Rising Opposition

The informal straw poll process requires candidates to clear a threshold of nine favorable votes among the fifteen council members. During these voting sessions, all 15 members of the Security Council are asked to indicate whether they “encourage,” “discourage,” or have “no opinion” on each candidate.

The shifting tallies reflect deep division within the chamber. Other candidates, including Macky Sall of Senegal, who got five encourage votes; María Fernanda Espinosa, an Ecuadorean endorsed by Antigua and Barbuda who got three encourage votes; Olara Otunnu of Uganda, who drew three encourage votes; and Ivonne A-Baki, an Ecuadorean backed by Tonga who got zero encourage votes, trailed with single-digit backing.

Diplomats watching the process suggest that the unstable backing for frontrunners could draw new figures into the race.

The Trump Administration Opposes Current Contenders and Demands Sweeping Reforms

Beyond the maneuvering in New York, the United States government has signaled deep skepticism toward the entire field of candidates.

Photo: South Asian Herald

“The entire slate is lacking the reformers the U.S. would want. And some seem like even more business-as-usual types,” an administration official, via Politico

This resistance comes as the United States continues to scale back its footprint within the multilateral system.

Secret Ballots and Backroom Bargaining Shield Permanent Members from Public Accountability

The path to the secretary-general’s office remains governed by closed-door negotiations and informal straw polls that keep the voting preferences of the five permanent council members—Britain, China, France, Russia, and the United States—shrouded until the final stages. A comprehensive 41-page report titled Backroom Deals: The Trade in Promises for Support between Member States and Candidates for UN Secretary-General highlights how senior UN posts have historically been traded among powerful capitals, IDN-InDepthNews reported. Since 1952, nationals from permanent Security Council members have occupied the primary political-affairs portfolio for all but two years, while consecutive French, Chinese, and British nationals have traditionally led peacekeeping, economic affairs, and emergency relief.

UN Security Council holds fourth straw poll for next secretary-general

Photo: Kyiv Post

Although civil society campaigns and resolutions like General Assembly resolution 79/327 have urged member states to strongly consider female candidates, reformers point out that these measures do little to alter the opaque dynamics of the Security Council. Researchers at the Sustainable Development Policy Institute observed that while tracked government support for a woman secretary-general—compiled through tracking by the Global Network of Women Peacebuilders, NYU’s Center for Global Affairs, and the 1 for 8 Billion campaign—climbed from 46 states by mid-2025 to 112 by March 2026, the final recommendation remains locked behind the P5 veto, and broader support does not alter who chooses.

A Fragmented Multilateral Order Tests the Next Leader

Approaching the completion of his decade-long tenure at the close of 2026, outgoing Secretary-General António Guterres finishes his second and final five-year term leaving behind an institution facing serious doubts about its usefulness, marked by a contentious feud with Israel, waning confidence in Ukraine, and a Security Council that remains susceptible to blockades by the very administrations it is meant to oversee. In his farewell address to the General Assembly, Guterres warned that the institution must remain strong enough to confront global realities, asking whether societies will fracture before tipping points are crossed or govern artificial intelligence before it governs us. Yet critics point out that the UN has remained largely sidelined in major conflicts spanning Ukraine, the Middle East, and Sudan, with a November 2025 survey commissioned by the New Europe Center showing Guterres’s standing in Ukraine recorded trust at 25.1% and distrust at 56.7%, where roughly one in four respondents trusted him while more than half distrusted him.

Photo: The Times of India

Xinhua News | UN Security Council holds 5th straw poll on secretary-general candidates

Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar noted that if you look at the big issues of the day, whether you look at the conflict in the Gulf, whether you look at the conflict in Ukraine, whether you look at other issues in Africa, whether you look at Covid, actually, the United Nations has been largely irrelevant to the decision making, while emphasizing that the organization should still be preserved, The Times of India reported.

With the next straw poll tentatively scheduled for October 16, 2026—when color-coded ballots may finally reveal the specific preferences of the veto-wielding permanent members—the organization stands at a crossroads between maintaining bureaucratic continuity and executing a fundamental institutional reset.