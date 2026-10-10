Ultra-Processed Foods Trigger Higher Insulin Response Despite Identical Calories

Researchers at the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute of Virginia Tech have published a clinical study demonstrating that ultra-processed meals trigger higher insulin responses and alter substrate utilization compared to minimally processed meals, despite identical calorie counts and macronutrient profiles.

Clinical Mechanisms and Metabolic Processing

In findings published in the peer-reviewed journal Nature Metabolism, investigators evaluated 57 healthy adults to determine how industrial food processing alters human metabolism. The crossover design compared two 300-kilocalorie meals that matched within 1 percent for total energy, fat, protein, carbohydrates, dietary fiber, sodium, and water. The minimally processed meal consisted of a banana, dried cranberries, cheese, and an egg. Conversely, the ultra-processed variant comprised a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, turkey cold cuts, vegan chips, a cookie, breakfast cereal, instant potato powder, and water.

Following ingestion, blood sampling revealed that blood glucose trajectories over three-hour periods remained largely comparable, with minor variations at the twenty-minute mark where minimally processed meals yielded slightly higher initial levels. However, the insulinemic response diverged. Participants exhibited a higher total insulin output following the ultra-processed meal, with concentrations remaining elevated between 40 and 120 minutes post-prandial.

Measurements also detected alterations in nutrient oxidation, including energy expenditure and carbohydrate and fat oxidation. While healthy individuals typically shift following a meal, the ultra-processed variant elicited an attenuated switch from fat to carbohydrate oxidation.

Additional functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) assessments involving 52 participants examined neural responses to visual food cues. Investigators observed activation patterns while participants were asked how much they would pay for the products. The neuroimaging data confirmed that the central nervous system registers the distinct matrix of manufactured foods.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Beyond the Calorie: Two meals can share identical calorie and macronutrient counts on a nutrition label while exerting different metabolic demands on the human body.

Two meals can share identical calorie and macronutrient counts on a nutrition label while exerting different metabolic demands on the human body. Insulin Dynamics: Industrially manufactured foods can provoke higher insulin spikes even when overall blood sugar levels remain stable.

Industrially manufactured foods can provoke higher insulin spikes even when overall blood sugar levels remain stable. Structural Availability: Processing of food can influence the body’s reaction to food in a way that goes beyond the factors of carbohydrates, fat, and protein.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

The metabolic shifts observed in this trial represent acute physiological responses in young, healthy adults. These findings do not indicate that a single ultra-processed meal induces long-term metabolic dysfunction.

Photo: Wochenblatt Reporter

Parameter Minimally Processed Meal Ultra-Processed Meal Energy Content ~300 kcal ~300 kcal Macronutrient Variance Baseline reference < 1% difference Insulin Response Standard postprandial curve Elevated (40–120 min) Primary Components Banana, Cranberries, Cheese, Egg PB&J Sandwich, Chips, Cookie, Instant Mash

Broader Context and Future Research

The study adds new experimental data to ongoing public health discussions surrounding industrial food manufacturing. In November 2025, the journal The Lancet published a three-part series on ultra-processed foods led by Brazilian epidemiologist Carlos Monteiro, who coined the term. Furthermore, a comparative study published in the European Journal of Nutrition previously evaluated how much daily energy across 22 European countries originates from ultra-processed foods and beverages, placing Germany in the upper field of consumption.

Photo: science.ORF.at

References

Nature Metabolism: Metabolic and neural responses to ultra-processed foods

European Journal of Nutrition: Consumption of ultra-processed foods across European populations

The Lancet: Series on ultra-processed foods and chronic disease risks