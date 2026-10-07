Study finds 12.4% of older adults met criteria for ultra-processed food addiction

In a recent debate regarding ultra-processed foods, the Yale Food Addiction Scale (YFAS) has sparked clinical discussion over whether specific foods cause genuine biological dependence or simply trigger behavioral susceptibility. A study published in March 2026 revealed that 12.4% of older adults met criteria for addiction to ultra-processed foods, led heavily by pizza, chocolate, and chips.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Ultra-Processed Foods: Industrial formulations combining high levels of refined carbohydrates and/or added fats.

Industrial formulations combining high levels of refined carbohydrates and/or added fats. Substance Use Criteria: The YFAS applies psychiatric diagnostic frameworks typically reserved for substances like alcohol or nicotine to eating behaviors.

The YFAS applies psychiatric diagnostic frameworks typically reserved for substances like alcohol or nicotine to eating behaviors. Propensity vs. Addiction: Clinical disagreement persists over whether loss of control constitutes a true addiction or an individual vulnerability to certain foods.

The Yale Scale and the Rise of Ultra-Processed Foods

Developed in 2009 by Ashley Gearhardt, a clinical psychologist at the University of Michigan, the Yale Food Addiction Scale adapts traditional psychiatric criteria used for substance use disorders to assess problematic eating behaviors. Rather than focusing on a single ingredient, Gearhardt’s research emphasizes the specific combination of refined carbohydrates and fats found in ultra-processed products. According to findings published in the journal Addiction in March 2026, which surveyed 2,038 American adults aged 50 to 80, about 12.4% of participants met the threshold for addiction to ultra-processed foods.

The study demonstrated notable demographic variations in these behaviors. Women exhibited an overall prevalence rate of 16.9%, compared to 7.5% for men. Furthermore, the highest prevalence was recorded among women aged 50 to 64, reaching 21%. When participants were asked to rate foods based on loss of control, sweet items did not take the top spots. Instead, pizza, chocolate, and bagged potato chips ranked highest on the list of foods most difficult to consume in moderation.

Food Category Rank Observed Effect on Control Pizza 1 Highest association with loss of control Chocolate 2 High frequency of reported difficulty in stopping consumption Bagged Potato Chips 3 High frequency of reported difficulty in stopping consumption Vegetables (e.g., Cucumber, Carrot) Lowest Scored between 1.5 and 1.8 on a 7-point scale

The Clinical Debate Over Food Addiction

Despite the widespread utility of the YFAS in clinical studies, the classification of food addiction remains a subject of debate within the medical community. The condition is not formally recognized as a diagnosis in the fifth edition of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5), published by the American Psychiatric Association. This neuroscientist also notes that food lacks pharmacological action.

Fletcher notes that many hallmark features of substance addiction do not neatly translate to eating habits. The discussion often centers on whether frequent overconsumption stems from a physiological dependence or a heightened behavioral susceptibility. While animal studies, such as 2002 research from Princeton University involving rats and sugar solutions, demonstrated withdrawal-like symptoms in rodents, these effects have not been consistently reproduced or proven in human clinical trials. Organizations like the European Food Information Council (EUFIC) maintain that current evidence does not support the classification of sugar as an addictive substance in humans.

References

Gearhardt, A. N., et al. (2009). The Yale Food Addiction Scale: Development of a measure of addictive eating. Appetite, 52(3), 730-736.

Addiction Journal. (2026). Prevalence of ultra-processed food addiction in older US adults. Addiction.

European Food Information Council (EUFIC). Carbohydrates and health perspectives.

American Psychiatric Association. (2013). Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5).