Virginie Rozière has released her book De la démocratie en numérique under the aegis of the Jean Jaurès Foundation. The author argues that Europe must dismantle the pervasive defeatist mindset surrounding its dependence on American technology infrastructure.

Confronting the Defeatist Narrative in Enterprise IT

Published by Le Bord de l’Eau, the text serves as a direct indictment of the narrative that American tech giants have already won the market, rendering European alternatives obsolete. The 86-page book costs 10 euros and bears the explicit subtitle Sortir de l’asservissement numérique de l’Europe .

Polytechnic graduate and general armament engineer Virginie Rozière previously served as co-president of the Radicals of the Left from 2017 to 2021, as a Member of the European Parliament from 2014 to 2019, and as digital director at the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs from 2023 to 2026. The text notes that individuals already familiar with the subject will learn nothing new, though those already sensitized may still find value in it.

Weighing Long-Term Operational Risk and Data Sovereignty

Rozière draws a parallel to Alexis de Tocqueville’s 1835 and 1840 two-volume foundational work De la démocratie en Amérique , which analyzed the American political system, the potential destructive excesses of the passion for equality at all costs, and the risk of the tyranny of the majority. She shifts the focus toward modern digital servitude. Introductory chapters invoke dystopian frameworks reminiscent of Hannah Arendt, warning of the erosion of verifiable truth under monopolized digital architectures.

Proving Viable Alternatives Exist Across Software Categories

The core thesis targets the self-defeating rhetoric peddled within corporate boardrooms. Europe has begun pushing back through regulatory frameworks and targeted industrial initiatives. This proves that viable alternatives exist across enterprise software and cloud infrastructure categories.

Furthermore, China has already demonstrated the feasibility of technological self-reliance. This undercuts the argument that local competition is impossible. The final section outlines a response plan comparable to the creation of the European Community, while the author catalogs several European industrial initiatives countering defeatist marketing.

Preparing Chief Information Officers for December 2026

Last year’s Disruptiv’Summit hosted sovereignty assizes.

The upcoming Big Talk on systemic risks features contributions from industry leaders. These include CIGREF President Emmanuel Sardet, France Télévisions Global CTO Heikel Manai, and entrepreneur and former minister Arnaud Montebourg. General Erwan Rolland, Commissioner for Defense Digital, will also address systemic geopolitical and technical risks for enterprise IT, shifting the focus from passive compliance to active technological resilience during the 2026 edition held on December 8 and 9.

Key Figure / Entity Role / Affiliation Context in European Digital Sovereignty Virginie Rozière Author Published De la démocratie en numérique via Fondation Jean Jaurès. Arnaud Montebourg Entrepreneur, Former Minister Scheduled speaker for the upcoming 2026 Disruptiv’Summit Big Talk. Erwan Rolland General, Commissioner for Defense Digital Addressing systemic geopolitical and technical risks for enterprise IT.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.