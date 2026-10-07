ArmorCode Survey: Security Leaders Warn AI Code Overload Delays Fixes

ArmorCode polling data released in October 2026 reveals that just over half of 200 senior security and technology leaders at enterprises with 10,000 or more employees struggle to simplify software security programs due to the post-scanning bottleneck, where fixing critical vulnerabilities takes a median of 43 days according to Verizon’s 2026 Data Breach Investigations Report.

Managing the Post-Scanner Bottleneck at Enterprise Scale

Modern software development moves fast, but vulnerability remediation lags behind. When security scanners flag a weakness, a complex human chain must determine if the flaw matters, locate its owner, and push a fix through disparate developer tools and release schedules. Each delay leaves a known vulnerability exposed to exploitation. Enterprises with massive workforces find that traditional operating procedures no longer suffice when dealing with the sheer volume of incoming security alerts.

Verizon’s 2026 Data Breach Investigations Report pegs the median time required to fully resolve a critical vulnerability at 43 days. That timeline leaves a significant window for threat actors to compromise production systems. Security teams find themselves bogged down by administrative routing rather than strategic risk reduction.

The Double-Edged Sword of AI-Generated Code Volume

Artificial intelligence accelerates software delivery, but it introduces a massive review burden for engineering organizations. Forty percent of survey respondents identified the sheer volume of AI-generated code waiting for human review as their single most significant software security challenge. While AI-generated code is not inherently insecure, automated developer assistants allow teams to produce code faster than human reviewers can securely vet it.

This challenge compounds an already strained ecosystem. Scanners catch more weaknesses because developers write more code in shorter release cycles. Security departments face a compounding interest problem of technical and operational debt.

Establishing a Tiered Strategy for Vulnerability Discovery

To break this logjam, 44% of surveyed technology leaders advocate for a tiered strategy that clearly separates deterministic tasks from deep reasoning. Rob Chapman, a principal solutions engineer at ArmorCode, explained the division of labor to Help Net Security.

“Automation should handle deterministic work: findings, remediations, and mitigations that are repeatable, low risk, and well understood,” Rob Chapman, a principal solutions engineer at ArmorCode, told Help Net Security. “Most organizations already have some degree of this in place. These findings fit well into workflows built on mature processes such as normalization, enrichment, ownership routing, ticket management, SLA management, and rescan verification.”

Under this tiered model, middle-layer tasks belong to AI agents capable of multi-step execution with limited supervision. Chapman noted that these agents work well where deeper investigation is required, assessing signals for reachability and exploitability while surfacing potential attack paths.

“Because this work involves judgment calls, it needs strong guardrails for auditability and review. Humans own decisions and their consequences, including risk acceptance and exceptions. The goal is not to remove people from the loop, but to reserve their limited time and attention for decisions that require good judgment and accountability,” he said.

Conquering Low-Context Alerts and Tool Sprawl

Security leaders point to a flood of low-context alerts as a primary source of operational friction. These warnings flag software weaknesses without providing vital context: whether an affected system is reachable, whether an exploit is realistic, which business service depends on the asset, or who owns the repository. Handling this volume requires consolidating overlapping tools while maintaining a cohesive data fabric.

Chapman outlined the criteria for tool consolidation by asking targeted architectural questions:

Does a tool add coverage nothing else provides?

Is its signal quality high?

Can it integrate into the larger enterprise data fabric?

Do the teams who use it trust its output?

By answering these questions, organizations can streamline their toolchains and reduce the friction caused by constant handoffs between security professionals, cloud engineers, and outside vendors.

Metrics That Matter for Executive Boards

When reporting to corporate boards, security executives must look beyond vanity metrics. Chapman emphasized that the primary metric remains the time required to remediate meaningful, exploitable, and exposed systems. Leaders need proof that security programs are actively improving risk management over time.

Furthermore, enterprises rarely operate a single, consolidated risk surface. Instead, they function as a collection of distributed teams, assets, products, and business units. Executives require granular visibility into where organizational support is needed, where rapid changes are occurring, and where potential security hot spots reside across the enterprise.