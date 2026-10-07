Investec Champions Cup 2026/27 Season Officially Launched in Lyon

The 2026/27 Investec Champions Cup officially launched on Wednesday, September 30, at Tour APICIL in Lyon, bringing representatives from all 24 elite club rugby teams together ahead of the opening round scheduled for October 16–18. The upcoming campaign introduces pivotal tournament rule changes designed to maximize attacking tempo and intensify competition right up to the 80-minute mark.

Lyon Prepares for an Intensified European Campaign

Players and broadcast partners gathered at the headquarters of EPCR partner Groupe APICIL to mark the countdown to a season that promises heightened jeopardy across the board. The tournament structure now places an increased emphasis on continuous ball-in-play action. According to epcrugby.com, the updated try bonus-point system aims to keep both sides competing for scores until the final whistle.

Union Bordeaux Bègles prop Ben Tameifuna highlighted the unique psychological shift required for European fixtures compared to domestic leagues. Speaking at the launch event, Tameifuna noted that the intensity matches international test rugby. He added, Having to score more tries right up to the 80 minutes is going to be huge for all teams, and it’s going to make the tournament more interesting to watch as well, and stated, I’ve played in Super Rugby, the TOP 14 and the Champions Cup, and I think it’s one of the best competitions I’ve played in. Meanwhile, Montpellier Hérault Rugby’s Jordan Uelese emphasized that the revised regulations will challenge squads to maintain their attacking structures deep into matches, as reported by epcrugby.com.

Rivalries, Travel, and the Road to the OL Stadium Final

The geographic spread of the 24 competing clubs continues to define the unique character of the Investec Champions Cup. Saracens forward Andy Onyeama-Christie pointed to the intimidating atmosphere of historic French venues like Toulouse as defining career occasions. Bristol Bears back-rower Viliame Mata echoed those sentiments to epcrugby.com, stressing that the early October start throws squads straight into hostile environments where away fans dictate the tempo.

The financial and logistical stakes of the competition remain sky-high as clubs vie for supremacy across the pool stages. Premier Sports will broadcast every Investec Champions Cup fixture live across the UK and Ireland, alongside selected EPCR Challenge Cup fixtures throughout the season, capturing the unfolding drama with former England internationals Lawrence Dallaglio and Anthony Watson present at the launch to represent the broadcaster.

Tournament Detail Specification Total Competing Clubs 24 Investec Champions Cup teams Opening Fixtures October 16–18, 2026 Finals Weekend Venue OL Stadium, Lyon (May 21–22, 2027) Ticket Milestone 50% of 2027 Finals tickets already sold

With half of all tickets for the 2027 Finals Weekend at OL Stadium already snapped up, demand for the May 21–22 showpiece is tracking ahead of schedule. As DHL Stormers player Riley Norton told epcrugby.com, navigating hostile venues like Bordeaux will test championship credentials from week one. The race to lift the trophy in Lyon has officially begun.

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