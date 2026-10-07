Telstra constructs Perth-Sydney fibre link named Aura Network

Telstra is constructing a new Perth-Sydney fibre link named the Aura Network to expand data capacity for artificial intelligence and cloud computing. Oxford Economics projects Western Australia’s digital sector could expand from $16.8 billion to $89.1 billion by 2024, supported by infrastructure commitments from major technology firms.

The Bottom Line

Telstra’s new 14,000-kilometre national network expansion secures early commitments from major technology tenants including Google and Microsoft.

Economic modeling commissioned from Oxford Economics estimates the infrastructure investment could support up to 10,000 jobs in Western Australia.

The project scales regional data-processing capabilities to handle high-density artificial intelligence and cloud workloads.

Expanding Digital Infrastructure Across the Nullarbor

The telecommunications infrastructure project targets surging enterprise demand for high-speed data transport between Western Australia and eastern capitals. Major cloud providers Google and Microsoft have already signed up to utilize portions of the planned 14,000-kilometre national backbone.

Western Australia’s current regional tech economy accounts for $16.8 billion in localized output. Independent econometric analysis projects that removing bandwidth bottlenecks could scale that valuation significantly toward an upper target of $89.1 billion.

Project Metric Reported Figure / Scope Network Reach 14,000-kilometre national network Projected Sector Growth Up to $89.1 billion ( Oxford Economics estimate ) Estimated Job Creation Up to 10,000 jobs Early Enterprise Tenants Google, Microsoft

Economic Multipliers for Western Australia

Member for Perth Patrick Gorman noted that connectivity remains essential for regional integration. “Telstra’s Aura Network is the next step in keeping Western Australia connected to our nation and the world,” Gorman stated. “More connections mean bigger opportunities for WA businesses, workers and families.”

Commercial deployment schedules and final completion milestones for the Perth-Sydney link remain tied to ongoing rollout phases managed across Telstra’s national engineering divisions.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.