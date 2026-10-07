Emma Corrin says turning 30 made them more guarded and introverted

Actor Emma Corrin revealed in an interview that they have become increasingly guarded and introverted with age, choosing to share less of their private life publicly following severe online abuse after coming out as non-binary in 2021.

The Bottom Line

The actor faced severe online abuse after coming out publicly as non-binary in 2021, describing the reaction as a harsh reality check.

Corrin stars as Elizabeth Bennet in an upcoming television adaptation of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice, slated for release later this year.

Reflecting on Fame and Public Scrutiny

The 30-year-old actor catapulted to global fame in 2020 for their portrayal of Lady Diana Spencer in the historical Netflix drama The Crown. That breakout role earned Corrin major accolades, including prizes at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards. Following that success, Corrin used social media in 2021 to come out as non-binary, stating they do not resonate with either male or female gender categories.

Addressing the intense public interest in identity, Corrin told RTE.ie via a Harper’s Bazaar UK feature that people constantly seek answers out of a desire for security and certainty. “So they want to put you in a box. But I think we all do that to some extent,” Corrin explained. When questioned about discussing private matters, the Deadpool & Wolverine star noted that opening up often invites public interrogation: “If you talk about it, people have a right to ask questions.”

Navigating Identity and Turning Thirty

Corrin noted feeling significantly more secure in their sense of self since celebrating their thirtieth birthday last December. Reflecting on the previous decade, the actor described the twenties as a period of charging through mistakes, embracing chaos, and enjoying the ride. Entering the thirties has brought a clearer perspective on personal identity, though Corrin emphasized that questioning remains a valuable part of life.

That openness to evolution extends to public perception and the reality of online hostility. Corrin has previously spoken out about the severe backlash encountered after publicly sharing their identity, describing the abuse as worse than anticipated and a stark reality check. Despite those challenges, the actor continues to balance high-profile screen roles with a deliberate choice to shield private details from public consumption.

Stepping Into Regency Era Resistance

Shifting focus to upcoming screen work, Corrin stars as Elizabeth Bennet opposite Jack Lowden as Mr. Darcy in a new television adaptation of Jane Austen’s classic Pride and Prejudice. Discussing the Regency period setting of the early 1800s, Corrin reflected on the strict societal constraints placed on women during that era.

“If you don’t marry, you lose everything. It’s a question of life or death,” Corrin said regarding the economic reality women faced. The actor pointed to Mrs. Bennet as a misunderstood figure and the real heroine of the narrative, arguing that fighting against historical restrictions makes the character noble and brave. Commenting on Austen’s literary style, Corrin added, “I hear so much politics in what she writes… But it’s smoke and mirrors. Sometimes you have to be quiet to be the loudest.”

Project Role Key Details The Crown Lady Diana Spencer Breakout 2020 Netflix role; won Golden Globe and Critics Choice Awards. Deadpool & Wolverine Unnamed / Supporting Major cinematic franchise appearance following television success. Pride and Prejudice Elizabeth Bennet Upcoming TV adaptation co-starring Jack Lowden, releasing later this year.

As the release date for the new Austen adaptation approaches later this year, Corrin’s transition into more guarded public boundaries highlights a deliberate shift in how modern television stars manage intense celebrity culture.