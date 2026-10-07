Queen Letizia Debuts Pertegaz Suit in Finland

Queen Letizia of Spain debuted a monochrome Pertegaz power suit featuring frayed feathered sleeves on the first day of her trip to Finland in Helsinki on Monday, October 5, 2026, joining King Felipe VI to strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation.

The Bottom Line

Queen Letizia arrived in Helsinki on Monday wearing a single-breasted black Pertegaz blazer with sharp shoulders, angular lapels, and frayed feather detailing on the long sleeves.

The outfit was paired with tapered black trousers and Massimo Dutti black leather slingback pumps, alongside minimal hoop earrings and rings.

The visit marks King Felipe VI’s first trip to Finland since ascending the Spanish throne in June 2014.

Monochrome Tailoring and Feathered Accents in Helsinki

Queen Letizia of Spain returned to her power suiting ways for the opening day of her trip alongside King Felipe VI. The Spanish royal opted for a monochrome black palette, anchoring the look with tapered trousers and a single-breasted blazer by Pertegaz.

The blazer served as the focal point of the ensemble, characterized by sharp shoulders and angular lapels. Its long sleeves incorporated a bevy of thin, frayed feathers designed to create textural tension.

The Haute Couture Precedent Set in Paris

The feathered embellishments on Queen Letizia’s sleeves harkened back to Paris Couture Week in July 2026. During those earlier runway presentations, high-profile figures such as Jennifer Lopez and Emma Corrin embraced feathery details in their front-row attire.

To complete the monochrome moment, the queen consort selected black leather slingback pumps by Massimo Dutti. She kept her jewelry minimal, wearing only a pair of hoop earrings and a selection of rings.

A Return to Royal Power Suiting

The tailored look marks a return to form for the Spanish royal, who is known for wearing suits by labels including Carolina Herrera, Bleis, and Hugo Boss. Power suiting has evolved into a staple across modern royal women, worn regularly by figures like the Princess of Wales, who frequently selects tailored daytime suits by Burberry and Roland Mouret.

Royal tailoring draws a direct lineage to Princess Diana, who championed structured styles such as her Catherine Walker suit worn with a Hackett waistcoat in April 1988.

Diplomatic Objectives in Finland

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia are undertaking their visit to Finland to strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation between the two nations. The mission marks King Felipe’s first visit to the country since he ascended the Spanish throne in June 2014.

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