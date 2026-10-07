Tampa Bay Rays to Open Ballpark Experience Center in Westshore

The Tampa Bay Rays announced plans to open a ballpark experience center in Westshore, Spectrum News reported. Slated to open in early 2027 inside the Westshore City Center, the nearly 15,000-square-foot facility will allow fans, investors, and partners to preview the team’s new stadium and surrounding mixed-use district before the venue opens in 2029.

Inside the Westshore City Center Facility

The upcoming center will take shape at 1111 North Westshore Boulevard, according to reporting from MLB.com. The property is owned by Ally Capital Group and leased and managed by Franklin Street. Approximately one-third of the roughly 15,000-square-foot space will welcome the general public. This public-facing area is set to feature retail options, family-friendly attractions, team memorabilia, and exhibits showcasing both the stadium and the surrounding district development.

Visitors in this public zone can explore digital previews of the ballpark and campus, design a personalized baseball card, and browse historical displays. But the remaining portion of the facility serves a different operational purpose.

According to MLB.com, the rest of the center operates on an appointment-only basis. It is designed as an immersive journey for prospective season ticket members, premium clients, and corporate partners. Using advanced technology, visitors can evaluate specific seating viewpoints, hospitality suites, group areas, and district features.

Facility Detail Specification Location Westshore City Center (1111 North Westshore Blvd) Opening Timeline Early 2027 Total Square Footage Nearly 15,000 sq. ft. Public Access Space Approximately one-third Stadium Opening Year 2029

A Tangible Preview for Stakeholders and Fans

The project follows the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners and Tampa City Council approving financing for the new ballpark last month, as detailed by MLB.com. Team leadership emphasizes that the space bridges the gap between architectural blueprints and tangible reality.

Photo: mlb.com

“The Rays Ballpark Experience Center, when it opens in a few months in Westshore, will be what ‘Forever is Now’ is all about,” Rays Chief Executive Officer Ken Babby said, as cited by Spectrum News and Bay News 9. “Rays fans, sitting anywhere from general to premium seating, will no longer have to imagine their experience in our new ballpark. One visit to the Experience Center will make it all real and serve as a reminder of why we love baseball, and especially our team.”

Photo: baynews9.com

Babby also pointed to the broader commercial implications for corporate partners. As reported by MLB.com, the space allows marketing partners to visualize how signage, activations, and client engagement will function within the future venue.

“As important, our sponsors and marketing partners will see how their investment in the ballpark will deliver an entirely new level of energy and connection with Rays fans and their target audiences, which are often the same,” Babby told MLB.com. The center will also highlight the connected hotel, office, and retail components of the new mixed-use district.

Fans can check the official Tampa Bay Rays website for further updates regarding the opening of the facility.