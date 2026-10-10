Nach einem turbulenten Saisonstart und einer heftigen 0:7-Niederlage gegen Bayern München kämpft 1. FC Union Berlin mit fehlender Konstanz. FC Union Berlin head coach Mauro Lustrinelli insists that securing victories is essential to validate his ambitious project of transforming the club into an aggressive, vertical-playing side.

The Burden of a Difficult Start in Köpenick

Mauro Lustrinelli took over the managerial reins in Berlin with a clear mandate to reshape a squad historically accustomed to Urs Fischer’s trademark compact, deep-lying block. But the transition has hit turbulence. Following a 0:7 dismantling by Bayern Munich before the international break, questions have naturally surfaced regarding stability at the Stadion an der Alten Försterei.

As 20 Minuten reported during an exclusive visit with the Swiss manager in Berlin, Lustrinelli candidly acknowledged that his first months have been complicated. “There are moments when we create something fantastic and are very good. And moments when it doesn’t work,” Lustrinelli explained, comparing the current fluctuation to his initial learning curve at FC Thun. He stressed that results ultimately dictate a manager’s standing, noting that victories are required to render the overarching project credible.

The statistical reality of that rocky start is stark. Central defender Leopold Querfeld, speaking to fussballdaten.de and the Tagesspiegel during the international window, addressed Union’s 17 goals conceded in the first four league matches. “I hope it gnaws at us,” Querfeld stated, adding that the defensive struggles demonstrate how the squad’s mechanics have not yet clicked into place.

Tactical Evolution and the Search for Defensive Stability

Lustrinelli’s tactical blueprint demands a fundamental shift in philosophy. Rather than sitting in a conservative low-block, the manager wants his side to press higher up the pitch, attack with intensity, and utilize vertical passing patterns to bypass opponents swiftly.

Photo: sportschau.de

Yet implementing this identity while replacing key departures has proven demanding. As reported by the Tagesspiegel and sportschau.de, the summer exits of defensive linchpins Danilho Doekhi and Diogo Leite left structural voids that have proven difficult to plug immediately, compounded by an early-season injury to returning center-back Marvin Friedrich. Doekhi and Leite had a very, very large share in the successful years at Union and could not be replaced one-to-one right away, according to Querfeld.

Metric / Focus Area Union Berlin (Current Status) Goals Conceded (First 4 Matches) 17 Tactical Adjustment Shift from 5-man defense / low block to 4-man line / higher press Key Defensive Departures Danilho Doekhi, Diogo Leite Upcoming Fixture Phase Restarting league play against Elversberg

“Am I happy with how we’ve played? No,” Querfeld told fussballdaten.de, emphasizing that defensive compactness must form the foundation from which offensive qualities can be expressed. He added that players on the pitch are responsible for maintaining a certain organization.

Rebuilding Identity During the International Break

The recent two-week international break provided Lustrinelli and his technical staff an essential window for corrective training.

Photo: fussballdaten.de

Querfeld noted to sportschau.de that the break did not mark a total “restart”—given the foundational work laid during summer pre-season—but rather an intense period to refine positional details and restore collective stability ahead of the upcoming fixture against Elversberg. Elversberg has taken an exciting development over the years and plays very, very bravely, requiring Union to bring their own strengths onto the pitch, as Querfeld noted regarding the next opponent.

Union Berlin changes under coach Mauro Lustrinelli

With the club’s distinctive fan culture and the iconic “Eisern” greeting echoing around Köpenick, Lustrinelli remains focused on steady implementation rather than external noise. As the team prepares to test its adjusted tactical framework on the pitch, the demand for tangible results remains absolute if the new sporting project is to gain permanent traction.

Reflecting on his personal standards, the 22-year-old defender revealed to fussballdaten.de that when asked who he would like to share a coffee with, he chose Virgil van Dijk, praising the Dutchman as a very inspiring player and extremely good central defender with a career he deeply respects. “What now stands above everything else overall is simply this team success, which has simply failed to materialize in recent weeks,” Querfeld stated.

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