Donald Trump faces a steep 37% approval rating as the November 3 midterm elections approach, placing him among the most unpopular U.S. presidents of the last 40 years alongside George W. Bush.

The Machinery of Exclusion and the Maga Fortress

To keep his core base of predominantly white voters in line, Trump is leaning heavily on political tactics that borrow more from professional wrestling than traditional governance. The White House has effectively banned news outlets that refuse to praise his administration, shutting out organizations such as Politico, CNN, and MS Now. Meanwhile, Mar-a-Lago functions as an inexpugnable castle where loyalists retreat from shifting political realities.

The administration has even floated the prospect of sacrificing democratic stronghold cities like Los Angeles and San Diego—densely populated by Latino residents—should a total war erupt with Iran. These maneuvers expose a profound anxiety over maintaining legislative dominance as domestic discontent mounts across the country.

Economic Pressures and Macroeconomic Headwinds

The mounting political peril is compounded by troubling economic indicators that heavily influence everyday American voters. Annual inflation has climbed to 3.4%, while the September trade deficit and current account gap widened to $105.6 billion, marking a 13.7% jump from the previous month. Voters focused on the rising cost of health insurance and groceries remain largely unmoved by foreign policy flashpoints in Ukraine or Iran.

Even the submission of corporate giants within the technology sector—including Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Tesla, Meta, and Nvidia—fails to buffer the administration against widespread economic dissatisfaction. Richard Nixon’s “Madman Theory” and grand geopolitical strategies are proving insufficient to distract the public from domestic economic strains.

The Midterm Horizon and Electoral Uncertainty

Faced with a brewing national referendum on federal budgets, energy policies, and shifting military doctrines, Trump has attempted to reframe the ballot around his own persona. «My polls are going great, just look at the crowds at my rallies. Vote as if there is my name on the ballot,» he declared.

Should a dramatic defeat reduce the executive branch to a lame-duck status, echoes of the 2021 Capitol Hill unrest loom large. Signaling potential volatility regarding the outcome, Trump has left the door open for confrontation, noting, «I might not accept the verdict of the ballot boxes.»