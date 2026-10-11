Lotte Shopping Opens Pop-Up Store in Paris to Support SMEs

Lotte Shopping is opening a pop-up store for its export platform “Eeseol” in the Marae district of Paris, running until next month’s 30th, to support the entry of South Korean small and medium-sized enterprises into the European market, Money Today reported.

Paris Marae District Pop-Up Operations

The Paris pop-up runs for roughly two months in the Marae district, an area crowded with global fashion and beauty brands. Thirty-three South Korean small and medium-sized enterprises are participating to present over 40 beauty and lifestyle brands. The store is structured so visitors can directly test and purchase products across skincare, makeup, hair, and body categories.

The venue features a “Skin MBTI” space that recommends products based on skin analysis and a “K-Wellness” zone for experiencing Korean inner beauty. It also provides online-to-offline shopping services linked through QR codes. To target local consumers with a high interest in K-pop and Korean culture, the operation includes experience contents such as K-pop goods, self-photos, traditional liquor and mixed coffee experiences, and a K-beauty gacha event.

Promotional Events and Export Consultations

Actor Kwon Yuri participates as a daily manager during the opening weekend. The space also features official merchandise sales for the HYBE Cine Fest and a SHINee Taemin merchandise exhibition. Alongside the pop-up operations, Lotte Shopping is supporting export consultations with local distributors and buyers. The company plans to serve as a connection role so that small and medium-sized brands lacking overseas expansion experience can secure sales channels in the European market.

This event is part of the “Distribution Company Overseas Expansion Support Project” promoted by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and KOTRA. It expands the stage to Europe following a July pop-up in Los Angeles, United States. The pop-up held at The Grove Mall in Los Angeles recorded a cumulative 220,000 visitors and achieved commercial success.

Project Detail Los Angeles (July) Paris (Current) Location The Grove Mall Marae District Cumulative Visitors 220,000 Ongoing (Through November 30) Participating Scale — 33 Companies (40+ Brands) Supporting Agencies MOTIE & KOTRA MOTIE & KOTRA

Sang-yong Lee, head of Lotte Shopping’s Growth Business Division, stated that having confirmed high interest in K-beauty and lifestyle brands in Los Angeles, the company plans to actively promote the competitiveness of domestic small and medium-sized brands in Paris, the center of global fashion as well.