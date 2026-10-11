Konami Planning Second and Third Waves of Silent Hill Games

Konami is planning a second and third wave of Silent Hill games following the successful launch of its initial comeback titles, according to series producer Motoi Okamoto. The franchise revival included the Silent Hill 2 Remake, Silent Hill f, and Silent Hill: Townfall, which recently debuted to positive critical reception.

Motoi Okamoto Confirms Future Development Waves

Speaking in an interview with Famitsu, Okamoto explained that the publisher views the initial slate as merely the beginning. Okamoto noted that successfully launching the first wave brought great relief, but the team must now look toward the future. Konami is evaluating several projects to comprise these subsequent phases.

Overcoming the Shadow of Canceled Projects

Rebuilding the franchise required a deliberate multi-game strategy to erase the memory of past setbacks. In 2015, Konami canceled Silent Hills, the project previously associated with Hideo Kojima. Okamoto stated in the Famitsu interview that relying on a single remake would not have been enough to prove the publisher’s long-term commitment to the survival horror series. By greenlighting multiple titles simultaneously, the company sought to demonstrate that the horror staple had a genuine, sustained future.

Exploring New Settings and Global Folklore

Konami’s current strategy embraces diverse international backdrops and external development partnerships. The publisher encourages partner studios, such as Bloober Team and Screenburn, to explore various historical eras and folktales from around the world. Okamoto expressed interest in expanding the narrative horizons of the property to regions far beyond the United States and Japan, opening doors for stories rooted in the folklore of other countries.

What Remains Unannounced and Unresolved

Konami has not yet revealed specific titles, release windows, or studio assignments for the majority of the projects slated for the second and third waves. Aside from the previously announced remake of the first Silent Hill game, official details regarding the exact number of titles in development are still being kept under strict confidentiality by the publisher.

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