Mortgage rates hit three-year high as application volume drops

Refinance demand dropped to less than half of last year’s volume as 30-year fixed mortgage rates climbed to 7.49%, according to Mortgage Bankers Association data. The rise in borrowing costs kept both purchase and refinance applications on a downward trajectory.

Market Realities of the Current Rate Environment

Total mortgage application volume decreased 4.2% week-over-week on a seasonally adjusted basis.

Refinance applications fell 8% for the week and rested 56% lower than the identical period one year ago.

Adjustable-rate mortgage share held steady at 10.3% as borrowers sought relief from higher fixed payments.

Rising Borrowing Costs Restrict Refinance Activity

Mortgage rates reached their highest level in nearly three years, stopping refinance activity across the broader lending market. The average contract interest rate for conforming 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with balances of $832,750 or less increased to 7.49% from 7.30%. Points associated with these loans climbed to 0.84 from 0.75 for properties requiring a 20% down payment.

Applications dedicated to refinancing home loans dropped 8% over the weekly tracking period. Joel Kan, an MBA economist, noted that the shrinking pool of eligible candidates leaves very few homeowners with a financial incentive to restructure existing debt. Refinance volume dropped to its lowest point since 2025.

Purchase Applications and Affordability Pressures

Home purchase applications declined 2% for the week, pushing activity 15% lower than the metrics recorded during the same week one year prior. Affordability hurdles continue to expand across the housing sector as higher financing costs filter down to buyers.

FHA purchase applications absorbed the steepest downward revision, declining 6% for the week. The market share for adjustable-rate mortgages remained steady at 10.3%, a notable elevation compared to the sub-3% share observed during the first years of the pandemic.

Mortgage Metric Current Level Weekly Change YoY Change Total Application Volume Index Data -4.2% Not Reported 30-Year Fixed Rate 7.49% +19 bps ~+100 bps Refinance Applications Lowest Since 2025 -8% -56% Purchase Applications Decline Across Types -2% -15% ARM Share 10.3% Unchanged Elevated

Recent Rate Movements and Market Momentum

A separate market survey published by Mortgage News Daily indicated a slight rate pullback toward 7.56% for the average lender. Matthew Graham, chief operating officer at Mortgage News Daily, observed that the high matched previous levels established on September 30.

Whether this stabilization signals a shift in market momentum remains unconfirmed by analysts. While rates hover near the highest thresholds observed since 2003, the presence of double-top behavioral patterns offers early indicators for traders monitoring yield trajectories.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.