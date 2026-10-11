Guardians Make Historic Comeback Over White Sox With 21-Strikeout Game

No air conditioning was needed in Cleveland on Saturday night as the Chicago White Sox bats created a brisk breeze, foxnews.com reported, as the Guardians completed a comeback to win the series. Guardians pitchers combined to strike out a nine-inning postseason record 21 White Sox batters, completing a historic comeback from a 2-0 deficit to win Game 5 of the American League Division Series 2-0.

Gavin Williams and the Bullpen Dominate the Zone

Gavin Williams took the mound for Cleveland and commanded the game from the opening pitch, retiring 12 of the 21 batters he faced via the strikeout. He tossed 5.2 scoreless innings, yielding just one hit, two walks, and a single hit batsman before handing the ball over to the bullpen.

The historic pitching performance neutralized a Chicago lineup that struggled with swing-and-miss issues all year. While the White Sox posted the fifth-highest strikeout rate in the regular league at 24.1%, that figure skyrocketed to 63.6% on Saturday night.

Jose Ramirez Delivers the Decisive Swing

While Williams and the bullpen kept the scoreboard clean, Jose Ramirez provided the only run support required. In the fourth inning, Ramirez golfed a two-run home run just 8.88 inches off the ground, marking the lowest pitch hit for a postseason home run since at least 2008 and the lowest of his career.

The clutch swing offered a much-needed turning point for Ramirez after a difficult regular season. His .235 batting average, .320 on-base percentage, and .368 slugging percentage marked his lowest statistical output since 2015, a year he split time with Triple-A. After starting the ALDS hitless in six at-bats, Ramirez rallied to go 5-for-12 over the final three games, adding two homers, a triple, and a double.

The Road Ahead to the Championship Series

Cleveland’s victory finalized three consecutive elimination wins after dropping the opening two games of the series on their home field. The Chicago defeat denied the franchise its first home-clinched postseason series win since 1906, sending the club home instead.

The Guardians advance to the American League Championship Series to face the Tampa Bay Rays, marking their second appearance in the round in the last three seasons. The Rays enter the matchup following a clean sweep of their AL East rival, the New York Yankees. The ALCS gets underway on Monday in Florida, with the winner moving on to face either the Los Angeles Dodgers, who are trying to threepeat, or the Milwaukee Brewers.