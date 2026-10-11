Cathie Wood’s ARK Venture Fund Tokenized on Ethereum via Securitize

Eligible U.S. investors can now purchase Cathie Wood’s ARK Venture Fund (CRYPTO: ARKVX) as a tokenized asset on the Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) blockchain via Securitize, bringing private stakes in Space Exploration Technologies, OpenAI, and Anthropic directly onto a digital ledger.

The Bottom Line

Access and Restrictions: Buying the token requires a verified Securitize account, an approved crypto wallet, and at least $500 in USDC .

Buying the token requires a verified Securitize account, an approved crypto wallet, and at least $500 in . Fee Structure: The fund carries a 2% transaction fee.

The fund carries a 2% transaction fee. Liquidity Constraints: Shares lack a public secondary market and are restricted to quarterly repurchase offers capped at 5% of outstanding shares.

Tokenizing the ARK Venture Fund on Ethereum

Ark Invest and the tokenization company Securitize announced the ARKVX tokens on September 24. Each token represents an ordinary share of the fund held in custody by Securitize. While the infrastructure utilizes the Ethereum blockchain as a record book, the asset itself operates strictly as a closed-end interval fund rather than a freely tradable exchange-traded fund.

The underlying fund manages exposure to high-profile private technology names. Space Exploration Technologies anchors the portfolio as its top holding at a 7.1% weight, followed by prediction market Kalshi at 5.8%, OpenAI at 5.4%, and Anthropic at 4.1%. Additional private exposures in the broader venture portfolio include Stripe and Databricks.

Weighing the Costs, Fees, and Tax Friction

The operational mechanics of holding a tokenized venture fund introduce unique financial friction. Investors face a 2% transaction fee upon entry.

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Tax implications also demand careful planning. The IRS Taxpayer Advocate Service notes that swapping digital assets—such as converting Ether into USDC to facilitate the purchase—triggers a taxable capital gain or loss. Furthermore, because exits are restricted to quarterly repurchase windows capped at 5% of total fund shares, investors cannot easily liquidate holdings to harvest tax losses on demand.

Fund Characteristic ARK Venture Fund (ARKVX Token) ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) Structure Closed-End Interval Fund (Tokenized) Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Secondary Market None Publicly traded on open exchanges Liquidity Mechanism Quarterly repurchases (capped at 5%) Daily open-market trading

Navigating Private Valuations and Regulatory Realities

The primary draw of ARKVX remains its indirect exposure to private artificial intelligence leaders like OpenAI and Anthropic before they reach public equity markets. However, that exclusivity introduces valuation risk. Because these entities lack public ticker symbols, the fund’s net asset value relies heavily on internal estimates rather than continuous market price discovery.

Photo: The Motley Fool

Retail investors can already buy ARKVX shares through conventional investing platforms, no crypto wallet required. When OpenAI and Anthropic eventually pursue initial public offerings (IPOs), market demand will test current private valuations against actual public sentiment, leaving token holders exposed to potential downward adjustments if private estimates prove inflated.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.