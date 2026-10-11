Richard E Grant calls revealing traitor role catastrophically idiotic

Actor Richard E Grant admitted that revealing his true identity as a traitor minutes after being chosen on The Celebrity Traitors was a “catastrophically idiotic thing to do”. His immediate confession led to his banishment at the first roundtable.

The Reality of Reality TV Strategy

Richard E Grant confessed he was a traitor to multiple contestants almost immediately after selection on BBC One’s The Celebrity Traitors.

The actor admitted to Victoria Derbyshire on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg that he never thought anyone would take his comment seriously.

Host Claudia Winkleman told the group: “Players, this has never happened before. Your first try and you got one.”

The Confession That Sealed a Swift Banishment

The sequence of events unfolded rapidly during the opening episode of the BBC One competition series. Selected as a traitor alongside Love Island presenter Maya Jama, the Withnail And I actor confessed his secret role to several fellow players almost immediately. Grant admitted the choice was a “catastrophically idiotic thing to do” after realizing it made him an instant target.

Reflecting on the blunder during an interview with Victoria Derbyshire on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, Grant explained that he assumed everyone was claiming to be a traitor. When Joe Lycett asked if he was a traitor, Grant answered in the affirmative, thinking it was a universal bluff. Instead, his fellow contestants took the statement literally, setting up his early exit.

Institutionalization and Paranoia Inside the Game

Grant described the psychological toll of the reality television format, noting how quickly the environment alters contestant behavior. Within twenty-four hours of isolation, missing internet access, and scheduled clothing choices, participants become institutionalized and infantilized.

Despite being the first person banished from the roundtable, Grant praised the format as a “wonderful format of a game” and noted that he loved it. He admitted to avoiding watching the series back, noting how uncomfortable it is for an actor to watch unscripted footage where there is nowhere to hide.

Contestant / Host Role on The Celebrity Traitors Key Event Richard E Grant Traitor / First Banishment Revealed identity early and was voted out by the majority of the contestants. Maya Jama Traitor Co-selected as a traitor alongside Grant; voted against him at the roundtable. Claudia Winkleman Host Announced to the group that the players had caught one on their first try.

Roundtable Fallout and Unprecedented Exit

As the heat intensified around him, fellow contestant Joe Lycett encouraged Grant to backtrack and reassure everyone he was in fact a faithful and making a joke. Recognizing the gravity of his slip-up, Grant spoke to the camera about checkmating himself in a way that he believed had never been done before.

Photo: The Guardian

During the roundtable, the majority of the celebrity cast cast their votes against him, including fellow traitors Maya Jama and James Acaster. Stepping forward to reveal his identity, Grant confirmed he was an unfaithful traitor, prompting cheers from the group and astonishment from host Claudia Winkleman.