Omar Sy becomes showrunner for Lupin Season 4 on Netflix

Omar Sy takes on the role of showrunner for the first time in the upcoming fourth season of Netflix’s French hit Lupin, arriving with eight new episodes on October 23. Approaching 100 million views globally, the series expands its creative scope as Sy steps behind the scenes to guide production, writing, and direction alongside his starring duties as Assane Diop.

What to Know About the Upcoming Season and Beyond

The Release Date: Season 4 drops on Netflix on October 23, featuring eight new episodes after a three-year hiatus following Part 3.

Season 4 drops on Netflix on October 23, featuring eight new episodes after a three-year hiatus following Part 3. The Creative Shift: Omar Sy officially assumes the title of showrunner for the first time, overseeing the narrative and artistic direction of the series.

Omar Sy officially assumes the title of showrunner for the first time, overseeing the narrative and artistic direction of the series. The Hollywood Slate: Alongside television work, Sy is currently filming an upcoming prequel in the Ocean’s film saga directed by Bradley Cooper and co-starring Margot Robbie.

Omar Sy Steps Into the Showrunner Role for Season 4

Three years after the release of the third installment, Netflix’s Lupin is preparing for its return. Ahead of the October 23 premiere, actor Omar Sy appeared on TF1’s 20H news broadcast hosted by Anne-Claire Coudray to discuss the trajectory of the French-language phenomenon. The series, which follows the exploits of gentleman thief Assane Diop, has accumulated close to 100 million views to establish itself as one of the platform’s most successful international exports.

During the interview, Sy detailed a significant change in his professional relationship with the property. Marking a departure from his previous duties solely as lead performer, the actor confirmed that he has taken on the responsibilities of showrunner for the fourth season. By participating directly in the creative pipeline from writing to production and realization, Sy maintains oversight over the narrative and artistic coherence of the eight upcoming episodes.

Plot Evolution and Production Challenges in Paris

The narrative picks up in the wake of the previous season’s finale, which concluded with the imprisonment of Assane Diop. The new episodes introduce a complex narrative obstacle involving a mysterious imitator replicating Diop’s signature methodologies. Elaborate disguises, complex heists, and high-speed pursuits across Parisian thoroughfares remain central to the production.

Sy noted that the physical demands of the role continue to utilize his background in physical comedy, drawing a parallel between the elaborate disguises required for the character and his early work on the SAV des émissions with Fred Testot. Production logistics in Paris required executing specific action sequences on actual rooftops, supplemented by controlled environments for high-risk stunts.

Project Role / Position Key Collaborators / Network Lupin (Season 4) Lead Actor & Showrunner Netflix Ocean’s Prequel Cast Member Bradley Cooper, Margot Robbie SAV des émissions Performer Fred Testot

Simultaneous Production on the New Ocean’s Prequel

Television commitments represent only one facet of Sy’s current slate. While maintaining his duties for the streaming platform, the actor confirmed his active participation in a new entry within the Ocean’s film franchise. Filming has taken place in Nice under the direction of Bradley Cooper.

Set against the backdrop of the Grand Prix de Monaco in the early 1960s, the feature functions as a prequel to the heist films popularized by George Clooney, Brad Pitt, and Matt Damon. Sy joins an international ensemble cast that includes Margot Robbie, Wagner Moura, Monica Barbaro, Josh Gad, and Vicky Krieps. When questioned by Coudray regarding specific plot details about his character and the heist at the center of the narrative, the actor declined to elaborate, citing contractual confidentiality agreements.