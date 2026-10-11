Judoka Lee Hyeon-ji wins world Championships gold medal

Following a narrow defeat at the Asian Games just ten days prior, 19-year-old judoka Lee Hyeon-ji secured the women’s over-78kg gold medal at the World Championships, ytn.co.kr reported. Alongside Lee, taekwondo athlete Moon Jin-ho and table tennis duo Shin Yubin and Im Jong-hun also captured titles at subsequent international competitions after podium finishes in Aichi-Nagoya.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Im Jong-hun and Oh Jun-seong’s victory against world-ranked No. 1 pair Lebrun brothers elevates their stock as a premier men’s doubles pairing ahead of the reinstated Olympic event.

Moon Jin-ho’s consecutive World Taekwondo Grand Prix series victories cement his hold on the federation’s Olympic ranking No. 1 spot.

Lee Hyeon-ji Clears Asian Games Heartbreak on the World Stage

Lee advanced through the early rounds of the World Championships with rapid efficiency, finishing every match from the opening round to the semifinal via ippon in under a minute, according to ytn.co.kr. In the final, she faced veteran competitor Dicko, a bronze medalist at both the Tokyo and Paris Olympic Games. Midway through the bout, Lee absorbed a shido penalty while defending against a ground-game attack with two minutes remaining. She responded by executing an outer leg sweep (daedolligi) before transitioning into a pinning hold to secure the ippon victory.

The win erased the disappointment of an ippon defeat in the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games final on October 2. Reflecting on her performance, Lee stated, As I had never faced her before, I was slightly intimidated, but I trust my ability to perform well against opponents I meet for the first time, so I just competed in my own style, according to ytn.co.kr.

Taekwondo and Table Tennis Stars Secure Redemptions

Moon Jin-ho, also 19 years old, claimed gold in the men’s 68kg division at the World Taekwondo Grand Prix series. After taking bronze at the Asian Games, Moon defeated his final opponent with a 2-0 round score. ytn.co.kr noted that the victory marks his second top-podium finish, maintaining his position at the top of the World Taekwondo Olympic rankings.

Meanwhile, the mixed doubles pair of Shin Yubin and Im Jong-hun rebounded from an Asian Games bronze by winning the World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash. Im added a second title to his resume by partnering with Oh Jun-seong to defeat the world-ranked No. 1 French pair, the Lebrun brothers, in the men’s doubles draw. I am glad to win two titles, and the younger players like Jun-seong and Yubin played so well that I was able to play comfortably, Im remarked, per ytn.co.kr.

Athlete Sport / Event Recent Result Lee Hyeon-ji Judo (+78kg) World Championships – Gold Moon Jin-ho Taekwondo (68kg) World Taekwondo Grand Prix Series – Gold Shin Yubin & Im Jong-hun Table Tennis (Mixed Doubles) WTT China Smash – Gold Im Jong-hun & Oh Jun-seong Table Tennis (Men’s Doubles) WTT China Smash – Gold

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