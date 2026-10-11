Climate Lawsuits Gain Ground as Governments Scale Back Climate Action

Climate litigation is accelerating globally as courts increasingly hold states and corporations accountable for greenhouse gas emissions, even as political leaders across Europe and the United States scale back their environmental policies. While international climate negotiations face headwinds, legal experts point to a rising wave of successful court challenges transforming environmental accountability.

The political fight against global warming may be losing steam, but the legal battle is heating up.

That momentum comes at a critical juncture.

International Advisory Opinions Fuel Domestic Court Victories

Despite political slowdowns, international judicial bodies are laying down robust legal principles.

Photo: inkl.com

Judges still respect and apply international law in many countries around the world, noted Sophie Marjanac, legal director at Redwater Insights.

National courtrooms are already reflecting this shift.

Targeting Corporate Polluters and Supply Chains

When it comes to corporations, the legal precedent is less established than for states, but there is a tightening net for oil companies, according to Jasper Teulings, who also works for the Climate Litigation Network. Norway’s Supreme Court is expected to rule soon on licenses for projects in the North Sea.

Case / Legal Action Jurisdiction Target Entity Status / Recent Development New South Wales Coal Expansion Australia Coal Industry Blocked by Australia’s highest court earlier this week Milieudefensie v. Shell Netherlands Shell Supreme Court ruling on emissions targets expected in 2027 Pari Island Lawsuit Switzerland Holcim Swiss court allowed the case to proceed Saul Luciano Lliuya v. RWE Germany RWE Courts left door open to holding major emitters liable for climate payments

Making Polluters Pay and Overcoming Legal Roadblocks

Similar lawsuits are now pending in several countries.

Not all legal challenges succeed. Climate groups have lost lawsuits against oil companies in the US.