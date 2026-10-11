Pro-Palestinian Protesters Rally Across Australia to Demand End to Gaza War

Palestinian supporters gathered across major Australian capital cities and regional locations earlier this week to mark the Global Day for Gaza, commemorating three years of Israel’s retaliatory campaign in Gaza following the October 7 Hamas terrorist attack and demanding an immediate federal policy shift regarding arms trade and diplomatic alignment with Israel.

Here is why that matters: while demonstrators filled public spaces from Sydney’s Hyde Park to Hobart’s waterfront, the demonstrations underscore a persistent domestic fracture over Australia’s foreign policy in the Middle East. Protesters utilized the coordinated international day of action to target federal lawmakers, pressing Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s administration to enforce strict arms export bans and sever institutional and economic ties with Israel.

Demonstrations Span Capital Cities Amid Growing Domestic Frustration

In Sydney, thousands of demonstrators congregated at Hyde Park before marching through the Central Business District. Wearing keffiyehs and waving Palestinian flags, participants voiced sharp criticism of the federal government’s stance on defense exports.

Yasmine Johnson from Jews Against the Occupation told ABC News that the government continues to permit arms shipments to Israel. The Australian Department of Defence countered this assertion in an August statement last year, maintaining that Australia has not supplied weapons or ammunition to Israel since the conflict began, nor for at least the preceding five years.

Despite official denials, demonstrators maintained their demands. Belle Douaihy told ABC News she joined the march to object to ongoing military support, stating that participants stood in disgust with a government supporting what she termed a genocidal regime.

The International Court of Justice has not yet issued a definitive finding of genocide, and the Israeli government has strenuously denied all such allegations.

Regional Rallies Amplify Calls for International Law Compliance

The mobilization extended well beyond Sydney. In Hobart, hundreds marched along the waterfront to the Tasmanian Parliament, where speakers included Nala Mansell from the Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre and Feras Shaheen from the Tasmanian Palestine Advocacy Network.

Mr. Shaheen urged attendees to intensify their local advocacy, telling the crowd that further measures remain necessary to help end the war.

Meanwhile, about 100 people gathered at Newcastle’s Civic Park in New South Wales. Lynn Benn, representing the environmental group the Knitting Nannas, told ABC News that restricted food and medical supplies for thousands of children necessitated a public response after three years of hostilities.

Niko Leka from the Palestine Action Group Muloobinba described the Newcastle gathering as a peaceful intervention. Niko Leka called on the Australian government to heed international law requirements by halting the arms trade, ending investments, and severing ties with Israeli universities.

Adelaide Rally Highlights Casualties and Humanitarian Concerns

On the steps of South Australia’s parliament in Adelaide, approximately a thousand people gathered to listen to speeches and participate in chants before wet weather and lightning forced the peaceful crowd to disperse.

Melina Healey told ABC News that three years of intense bombardment made continued inaction unacceptable. The demonstrations unfolded against a backdrop of mounting casualties reported by the Gaza health ministry, which estimates that more than 74,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 175,000 injured, while United Nations estimates place the displaced population at 1.9 million.

Location Key Group / Speaker Primary Demand Sydney, NSW Yasmine Johnson (Jews Against the Occupation) Halt arms shipments and government support Hobart, TAS Feras Shaheen (Tasmanian Palestine Advocacy Network) Intensify local advocacy and policy measures Newcastle, NSW Niko Leka (Palestine Action Group Muloobinba) End arms trade, divestment, and university ties Adelaide, SA Melina Healey (Protest participant) Cease bombardment and humanitarian intervention

As these demonstrations conclude, the central policy dispute between federal defense assurances and public demands for stricter economic and diplomatic sanctions remains unresolved.