Lotte Home Shopping launches K-brand export platform in Paris

Lotte Home Shopping launched the K-brand export platform “Eeseol” pop-up store in Paris, France, running through November 30 under a “beauty complex store” concept, it was reported on the 11th. The initiative brings 33 small and medium-sized domestic enterprises featuring roughly 40 brands to the European market to showcase skincare, makeup, hair, and body items.

Showcasing K-Beauty and Wellness in Paris

The Paris pop-up utilizes interactive technology and cultural touchpoints to engage European consumers. Visitors can test products through a “SKIN MBTI” station that uses skin analysis equipment to diagnose 16 distinct skin types and recommend personalized items. Another section introduces Korean inner beauty products through tasting and drinking experiences designed around K-wellness.

To capture local interest driven by K-pop and Korean culture, the venue includes a dedicated K-pop and culture zone. This space features official merchandise from “Hybe Cine Fest,” a program screening performance footage and music videos from Hybe-managed artists in theaters. The store will also host a “Taemin Zone” displaying goods from Taemin. Taemin is scheduled to visit the store directly on November 15 to meet fans during his performance schedule in France.

Expanding Global Footprint Through Government-Backed Trade Support

This deployment forms part of the “Distribution Enterprise Overseas Expansion Support Project” backed by South Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (Kotra). Lotte Home Shopping has run overseas assistance programs since 2016 to help domestic businesses with limited export backgrounds enter markets in Europe and Southeast Asia.

The effort follows a similar retail venture in July, when Lotte Home Shopping operated a pop-up store in Los Angeles, California, featuring 39 domestic small businesses and drawing a cumulative 220,000 visitors. Building on the consumer interest observed in Los Angeles, the company shifted its focus to Paris as a central hub for global fashion.

Event Location Timeline Participating Brands/Companies Key Metrics & Features Los Angeles, USA July 39 small businesses 220,000 cumulative visitors Paris, France Through November 30 33 companies (approx. 40 brands) SKIN MBTI diagnostic zone, K-wellness, Taemin fan event

A Lotte Home Shopping representative stated that after confirming high interest and growth potential for K-beauty and lifestyle brands in Los Angeles, the company decided to open the pop-up in Paris, a global center of fashion. The representative added that Lotte Home Shopping plans to support export consultations between these domestic small businesses and local distributors and buyers to help establish sustainable foreign sales channels.