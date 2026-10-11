Houthis Warn Airlines Not to Use Saudi Airspace After Riyadh Attack

Twelve people died and hundreds were injured on Saturday in an attack on Riyadh’s international airport, amid escalating Houthi missile and drone campaigns across Saudi Arabia that have disrupted flights and triggered international condemnation.

The latest strike on King Khalid International Airport hit a passenger terminal according to Saudi Arabia’s General Civil Aviation Authority, flooding local hospitals with wounded victims arriving by ambulance and helicopter. Among the dead were four individuals from Saudi Arabia, two from Bangladesh, and single fatalities from the United States, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine, and Sudan.

King Khalid International Airport Suffers Heavy Damage and Casualties

That military campaign aims to retake territory along Yemen’s western Red Sea coast and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait that Houthi rebels seized a month prior.

While initial reports from witnesses and officials noted the aircraft was empty of passengers, contradictory accounts emerged over whether the plane sustained a direct hit from a ballistic missile or suffered catastrophic damage from shrapnel during interception maneuvers by Saudi air defenses.

Stepping up their offensive operations with missile strikes aimed at disabling the kingdom’s petroleum installations and airspace, Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis stepped up hostilities against Saudi Arabia on Thursday, October 8, 2026. While the perpetrators caution that no aircraft is secure within Saudi skies, this rhetoric is primarily designed to provoke terror. Kuwait Airways cancelled services because the airport had closed. Citing what it termed ongoing military activity , Canada’s diplomatic mission in Saudi Arabia urged Canadian nationals to steer clear of the airport. Government forces attempting to push back recent Houthi gains along Yemen’s Red Sea coast have been receiving aerial backing from a coalition led by Saudi Arabia. As reported by the Associated Press, the Houthis took credit for prior strikes on Saudi targets, which included a Wednesday attack that resulted in the death of a Sudanese citizen.

International Airspace Warnings and Global Airline Suspensions

Global carriers reacted swiftly to the security threat. Flights bound for Riyadh were diverted to other airports, while foreign missions and airlines issued warnings as airport operations were disrupted.

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Lufthansa suspended German group flights to Riyadh through October 16 due to current developments in the Middle East.

IndiGo canceled all flights to and from the Saudi capital until October 9.

Air India and Akasa Air suspended operations through October 10.

Kuwait Airways canceled scheduled services following the airport closure.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency expanded its airspace guidance, warning that the Houthi movement has demonstrated an advanced capability to strike deep inside the kingdom and that ongoing interception efforts elevate the risk of civilian aircraft being misidentified.

Diplomatic Condemnation and U.S. Response Pressures Riyadh

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres issued a sharp rebuke from his office, stating that he was deeply shocked by and strongly condemns Saturday’s lethal attack and reminding all parties that civilian infrastructure is protected under international law.

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Attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure are a violation of international law. These attacks must cease immediately. António Guterres, United Nations Secretary-General

In Washington, President Donald Trump addressed reporters outside the White House regarding whether the United States would join Saudi military strikes against the Houthi forces. We may. We’re going to look at it, he remarked, adding that his administration would move quickly and calling the assault a terrible thing. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio also voiced strong condemnation of the violence.

Meanwhile, the Saudi-led coalition’s spokesperson, Major General Turki Al-Maliki, characterized the terminal bombing as a war crime, reporting that coalition defenses intercepted additional ballistic missiles over Al-Kharj, destroyed a drone over the Eastern Region, and tracked a separate projectile near Dammam’s international airport.