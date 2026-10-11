Best of Week 6: Red River Game Winner and SEC Upsets

Unranked Oklahoma shocked top-ranked Texas 27-24 at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, securing its first Red River Rivalry win since 2023 on a walk-off 47-yard field goal by Tate Sandell as time expired after a wild fourth-quarter comeback.

The sun settled over the State Fair of Texas on Saturday, casting long shadows across venerable Cotton Bowl Stadium and brightening dark times for the Oklahoma Sooners with a stunning 27-24 victory over the top-ranked Texas Longhorns. Tate Sandell’s walk-off 47-yard field goal as time expired delivered a redeeming Sooner victory, handing the rival Longhorns their first loss of the season and dropping Texas to 4-1 overall and 1-0 in SEC play.

Cotton Bowl Comeback Powered by Special Teams and Defense

For the first half, the matchup looked like it would be all Texas, with the Longhorns carrying a 17-7 lead into the locker room. Oklahoma’s offense sputtered early. But special teams and the Sooners’ defense kept the game from slipping away.

Junior defensive end Danny Okoye blocked a punt in the end zone, allowing teammate Dakoda Fields to recover the loose ball for an Oklahoma touchdown. It marked OU’s first touchdown in the series since 2023, providing a vital spark before the Sooners found their offensive footing after halftime.

The 122nd edition of the Red River Rivalry featured the game at the Cotton Bowl Stadium. Oklahoma coach Brent Venables secured his second win in the storied rivalry, while the Sooners improved to 3-2 on the season as they fight to sneak into the playoff. This is the sixth time the Sooners have upset the Longhorns as the lower-ranked team, with three of those types of wins coming since 2020, adding an eighth all-time victory over a No. 1-ranked team in college football history.

Arch Manning Turnovers Fuel Oklahoma Fourth-Quarter Rally

Trailing by double digits, Oklahoma seized momentum in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Avant powered through the Texas defense for a 2-yard touchdown run, capping an effort where Avant ground out rushing yards after not getting a single snap in the first half. Moments later, disaster struck for Texas quarterback Arch Manning.

Photo: Yahoo Sports

Under pressure on the run, Manning overthrew a receiver into the hands of Oklahoma defensive back Peyton Bowen, who returned the interception 42 yards for a pick-six to give the Sooners a 24-17 lead with 10:07 remaining. It was Manning’s first career pick-six. Bowen delivered seven tackles while playing alongside his cornerback brother Eli, who was injured on the sideline.

Manning rallied his offense on a drive, and Texas later drove into field goal range, but a 52-yard attempt sailed wide right, handing the ball back to Oklahoma with 1:54 remaining at their own 35.

Tate Sandell’s Walk-Off Kick Settles the 122nd Red River Rivalry

After both teams exchanged punts, Texas got the ball back with a chance to win or force overtime, but Manning threw his second fourth-quarter interception, corralled by Courtland Guillory with 19 seconds remaining. Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer connected on consecutive passes of 13 and 20 yards to move the Sooners into field-goal range, finishing 18-for-26 for 155 yards with no turnovers.

Photo: Fox News

“I thought about this game for 365 days. I think that was the longest fourth quarter I’ve ever been a part of. It was awesome and I’ll never forget it. But I knew 19 seconds left that this was the time.” John Mateer, Oklahoma quarterback

The victory lifts Oklahoma to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in conference play as the team works to contend for a playoff spot.