Sinuano Noche Results: Winning Number 8696 for October 9, 2026

The Sinuano Noche drawing for Friday, October 9, 2026, officially concluded with the winning number 8696 alongside a fifth balota of 4, according to the official channels of the popular Colombian chance game. Participants nationwide spent late evening hours checking their tickets against the final figures to see if their wagers matched any of the payout brackets.

As one of the most widely played daily wagering events in Colombia, Sinuano Noche draws a massive following every single evening. The latest session provided players with a distinct sequence of winning digits across its main draw and supplementary components, reinforcing the established protocols that govern verification and prize collection for all participants.

Breakdown of the Winning Numbers and Prize Categories

For players verifying their slips from the Friday night session, the primary outcome centered on the four-digit combination. The official results released after the drawing highlight several specific numerical subsets for different betting tiers:

Winning number: 8696

8696 Two final digits (pata): 96

96 Three final digits: 696

696 Fifth balota: 4

Wagers on Sinuano Noche span a flexible financial range depending on the chosen format, typically running from $500 to $25,000 pesos. The game accommodates various strategies through distinct betting modalities. Players can opt for the four-digit direct or superpleno format, which demands matching all four numbers in the exact sequence drawn. Alternatively, the four-digit combined option awards prizes if the digits appear out of order. Similar direct and combined rules apply to three-figure bets, while simpler wagers focus strictly on the final two digits or the single final digit, known locally as the uña.

The Impact of the Fifth Balota Rule

A notable structural element in recent draws is the inclusion of the fifth balota, a supplementary figure integrated into the mechanics in 2025. This additional ball expanded the overarching possibilities for winning depending on the specific structure of a player’s ticket.

Because the fifth balota accompanies the main four-digit result, participants must check this supplementary figure alongside the primary sequence of 8, 6, 9, and 6 to determine if their specific ticket configuration meets the criteria for secondary or enhanced reward tiers.

Documentation and Procedures for Claiming Winnings

Collecting a prize from Sinuano Noche requires adhering to strict administrative guidelines established by authorized operators. The precise paperwork necessary to secure a payout scales according to the monetary value of the prize won.

For any claim, winners must present the original wagering ticket—properly filled out and entirely free of alterations or erasures—alongside their original identification document and a legible photocopy of their citizenship card. Additional compliance measures apply as prize amounts increase:

Under 48 UVT: Requires standard basic documentation.

Requires standard basic documentation. Between 48 and 181 UVT: Requires basic documents plus the completion of the SIPLAFT form at an authorized service point.

Requires basic documents plus the completion of the SIPLAFT form at an authorized service point. Above 182 UVT: Requires basic documents, the SIPLAFT form, and a current bank certification issued within the preceding 30 days.

Official results and validation details remain accessible through authorized retail points and official game channels, ensuring that participants can thoroughly cross-reference their tickets before initiating the collection process.