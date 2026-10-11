Marvel Announces Spider-Man: Noir #1 for February 2027

Marvel’s Spider-Man comic book line is heading into 2027 with a massive wave of new series, high-stakes crossovers, and dramatic creative directions following major announcements at New York Comic Con 2026. Among the standout reveals is the upcoming February debut of Spider-Man: Noir #1, which plunges Peter Parker back into the shadowy underworld with a dangerous new adversary.

Written by Alex Segura with art by Farid Karami and a cover by Stephen Mooney, the new series hits comic book shops on February 10, 2027. According to Marvel’s official solicitations, the gritty Noir universe version of Peter Parker finds his life upended when a new foe threatens to engulf him in total darkness—literally. While untangling the mystery of his new girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend, Peter must choose between the allure of infinite power and catching a murderer, a decision that could cost him everything.

It’s been a treat to blend two of my favorite things – noir stories and the Spider-Man mythos – in the pages of Spider-Man Noir, Alex Segura explained, noting that the book pushes Spidey to the brink while questioning whether Peter Parker can ever truly be happy.

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Crisis of Faith Crossover and Amazing Spider-Man Surprises

Beyond the Noir universe, the NYCC 2026 panel hosted by editors Tom Groneman, Kaitlyn Lindtvedt, and Nick Lowe laid out an expansive roadmap for 2027 across multiple titles AIPT Comics. One of the most anticipated announcements is Crisis of Faith, a crossover launching in April 2027 written by Joe Kelly and Bryan Edward Hill.

The event brings Amazing Spider-Man and Miles Morales: Spider-Man together for an emotional confrontation between Marvel’s two web-slingers. AIPT Comics reported that the story explores growing tensions rooted in Peter’s recent decisions following his confrontation with Hellgate, leading Miles to step in.

Meanwhile, in the core Amazing Spider-Man title, Joe Kelly and Ed McGuinness are driving the narrative toward issue #1000 as a serious soap opera. January 2027 brings issues #1007 and #1008, featuring the return of Rhino after an attempted rehabilitation stint at Ravencroft AIPT Comics. Damage Control and Tombstone quickly become embroiled in a struggle over Aleksei’s future, while Peter deals with fractured family ties and increasingly unstable spider-powers.

Classic Villains and Solo Adventures in Early 2027

The wider Spider-Man family is also digging deep into Marvel history for upcoming arcs. Dan Slott and Marcus To’s Spectacular Spider-Man #8 arrives in January 2027, featuring the return of the Red Skull AIPT Comics. Given the villain’s history involving the deaths of Peter’s parents, his reappearance is set to bring long-buried secrets to light with far-reaching consequences.

On the supporting cast front, Mary Jane Watson’s solo adventures continue in Friendly Neighborhood Mary Jane, which features interior artwork by Phil Noto AIPT Comics.