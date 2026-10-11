Jules Durand condemned to death in 1910 during Le Havre strike

Jules Durand, a union secretary and coal docker wrongfully condemned to death in 1910 during a port strike in Le Havre, remains according to the documentary Jules Durand, le Dreyfus ouvrier the only person in the history of the French Republic sentenced to death for trade unionism.

The case paralyzed commercial shipping on the Normandy coast for over a month before a fatal dockside brawl triggered a politically motivated prosecution. While Durand was absent from the scene, regional employers and authorities targeted the union leader to break the labor stoppage, ultimately securing a capital verdict that shocked contemporary observers.

France 3 Régions

The Case at a Glance

The Defendant: Jules Durand, coal docker and union secretary in Le Havre.

Jules Durand, coal docker and union secretary in Le Havre. The Charge: Complicity in murder following a fatal September 1910 altercation.

Complicity in murder following a fatal September 1910 altercation. The Aftermath: A wrongful death sentence, subsequent exoneration in 1918, and institutional amnesia.

The 1910 Le Havre Strike and the Prosecution of Jules Durand

In the late summer of 1910, severe working conditions on the docks of Le Havre drove local coal handlers into a protracted strike. The stoppage brought commercial traffic at the port to a standstill, directly impacting the operations of major maritime entities like the Compagnie Générale Transatlantique. Local employers, facing mounting financial losses, demanded decisive intervention.

During the night of September 9, 1910, a violent clash on the docks resulted in the death of a non-striking foreman. Although Jules Durand was not present during the altercation, local judicial authorities bypassed standard lesser charges of unintentional homicide. Instead, prosecutors framed the incident as an assassination, positioning the union leader as the mastermind.

Legal Defense and the Verdict That Shocked the Republic

The trial commenced barely two months after Durand’s arrest. A young René Coty, then a 28-year-old lawyer with no prior experience in criminal assize courts, undertook the defense alongside high-profile political backing from socialist leader Jean Jaurès. Despite this advocacy, the court delivered a death sentence on November 25, 1910.

Marc Hédrich, an assize court president and author featured in the documentary Jules Durand, le Dreyfus ouvrier, noted that the judiciary applied a class-biased framework to criminalize standard labor disputes. Following the verdict, members of the jury immediately realized the severity of their decision and petitioned the presiding judge for clemency, explaining they had not understood that Durand was being sent to the scaffold. The judge refused to alter the outcome.

Realizing the miscarriage of justice, René Coty publicly compared the trial to the Dreyfus affair, marking the first time the parallel was drawn. The severe penalty sparked immediate international solidarity. Johann Fortier, general secretary of the CGT dockers’ union in Le Havre, observed that the verdict catalyzed sympathy strikes across ports worldwide.

Exoneration and the Long Shadow of Judicial Failure

The psychological toll of the impending execution drove Durand into severe mental illness. Although appellate and political pressure ultimately forced an official exoneration in 1918, the legal system acted too late. Durand spent eight years interned in a psychiatric facility, remaining entirely unaware of his pardon until his death in 1926.

While historians have frequently paired his plight with that of Alfred Dreyfus, Durand never achieved equivalent national renown or posthumous restitution of status outside the organized labor movement. The documentary Jules Durand, le Dreyfus ouvrier, directed by Thierry Durand and co-produced by Keren Production and France Télévisions, seeks to reexamine the only case in the 20th century of a condemned man innocent and rehabilitated by the justice system.

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