Queenscliff Hotel restaurant redefines regional dining expectations

Tucked away near the rear of the Queenscliff Hotel, inside the historic seaside building once occupied by Mietta’s famous coastal outpost, a new dining room is redefining expectations for regional destination dining. While the grand dame property has recently undergone extensive renovations, the restaurant’s accessible menu and vibrant atmosphere threaten to steal the spotlight from the broader establishment, according to a recent review by Good Food.

Respect and Creativity on the Plate

A seemingly straightforward dish of grilled chicken paired with sweet potato, leek, and preserved lemon delivers a distinct Middle Eastern profile grounded by generous applications of zahtar. Meanwhile, a crowd-pleasing plate of stracciatella served alongside roasted beetroot and orange gains unexpected dynamism through a complex treacle and caraway dressing.

Seafood preparations lean into open-flame cooking methods. Fresh prawns are handled over wood until juicy and sweet, then arranged over house-made hummus complemented by tarragon and crispy garlic.

Design and Atmosphere

Architectural elements balance intimacy with grand scale throughout the dining space. Diners are seated in booths tucked discreetly behind white arches, surrounded by tiled flooring under a striking peaked glass ceiling. The overhead glass structure floods the interior with natural light while introducing a sense of dramatic height to a room that consistently hums with families, daytrippers, and local residents.

A Nod to Mietta’s History

The beverage program offers a direct historical connection to the building’s storied past through its must-order cocktail: the Japanese Slipper. The iconic midori-based drink was famously invented at the original Mietta’s location in 1984, preserving a piece of culinary history within the newly revitalized seaside landmark.