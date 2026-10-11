On October 9, 2026, technology author Bruce Schneier published an account on schneier.com detailing a commercial fishing expedition out of Gloucester, Massachusetts, where he successfully reeled in a longfin squid alongside a catch of cod, hake, and mackerel.

The Gloucester Boat Trip and Catch Composition

The excursion took place on Wednesday aboard a small boat operating out of the Massachusetts coastal city. During the outing, the fishing party hauled in numerous cod. Regulations prevented the crew from keeping any of the cod, requiring their immediate release back into the Atlantic. Alongside the protected fish, the boat netted a substantial quantity of hake and mackerel. The crew retained the hake and mackerel for consumption.

The most notable catch of the day arrived when Schneier hooked a cephalopod. Based on local marine identification, he classified the specimen as a longfin squid, an invertebrate species also recognized regionally as the Boston squid, carrying the scientific designation Doryteuthis (Amerigo) pealeii.

Preparation and Culinary Handling on the Barbecue

Following the return to shore, the day’s maritime harvest moved straight to the cooking phase. Schneier prepared the freshly caught longfin squid that same evening utilizing a backyard barbecue grill. The cooking method relied on direct, high-heat exposure applied rapidly. By grilling the squid hot and fast, the kitchen execution avoided the tough texture that occurs during prolonged heating. The resulting dish was described simply as delicious.

Sidebar Documentation and Visual Credits

The published post features specific visual documentation alongside the primary text. A sidebar accompanying the entry displays a photograph of Bruce Schneier captured by Joe MacInnis. The website interface also integrates standard social privacy toggles, requiring users to explicitly enable Facebook Like and Twitter buttons before loading external tracking scripts or social media data packets.