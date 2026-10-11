John Cena’s Matchbox Becomes Apple TV’s #1 Worldwide Hit

Apple TV’s action-adventure film Matchbox, directed by Sam Hargrave and starring John Cena alongside Jessica Biel, has claimed the No. 1 spot on the streaming platform worldwide as of October 2026.

Matchbox Takes the Global Lead on Apple TV

According to data from FlixPatrol, Matchbox captured 1,030 points to secure the top position on Apple TV worldwide. That performance places the toy-brand adaptation comfortably ahead of second-place Mayday, which pulled in 743 points with a cast featuring Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh.

The global chart-topper also outran F1, the Brad Pitt racing film that stands as Apple’s biggest theatrical success to date. While F1 has maintained a steady presence on the platform since its arrival, the vehicular action romp directed by Hargrave—formerly the stunt coordinator behind Netflix’s Extraction films—has surged past it in immediate streaming engagement.

Mattel’s Cinematic Pipeline Gains Momentum

Matchbox arrives as the second film released from Mattel’s broader cinematic pipeline, following the success of Barbie. The global chart performance validates Mattel’s strategy to treat its toy catalog as an expansive film universe, strengthening the commercial prospects for upcoming projects such as the Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Ocean’s prequel pairing and the long-gestating Hot Wheels film at Warner Bros.

The feature brings childhood friends together for a globe-spanning mission involving high-speed vehicles. By leaning into straightforward, star-driven genre fare following earlier streaming successes like The Family Plan and The Gorge, Apple has found a formula that travels further internationally than traditional awards bait.

Streaming Strategy Shifts Toward Star-Driven Fare

Apple quietly dropped the plus sign from its streaming service name last year and built an early prestige reputation through titles like CODA and Killers of the Flower Moon. However, the company spent years working to turn its film slate into content with high household viewership.

The pivot toward mid-budget, star-driven action movies has altered that trajectory. Whether Matchbox will maintain its audience retention over the coming weeks remains to be seen, but its immediate dominance on the platform demonstrates a ready global appetite for straightforward genre entertainment.