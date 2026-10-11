Get a 1TB Koofr Cloud Storage Lifetime Subscription for $129.99

The 1TB Koofr Cloud Storage Lifetime Subscription Deal Expiring Tonight

Koofr is offering a 1TB lifetime cloud storage subscription for $129.99 (reduced from its regular $810 price) using the code KOOFR through tonight, Oct. 11, at 11:59 p.m. PT, Mashable reported.

Your devices are filling up. Photos, videos, and documents accumulate constantly, forcing many users into recurring monthly fees for cloud hosting. Koofr offers a one-time payment model instead.

Data Management and Cross-Platform Integration Features

The service provides a user-friendly interface designed for straightforward navigation. Users can connect and transfer content directly from other major cloud providers including Dropbox, Google Drive, Amazon Drive, and OneDrive, according to Mashable.

Lifehacker added that the platform supports mass-uploading and includes an integrated duplicate finder to check for and remove duplicate files, helping users reclaim space. The file manager permits uploads from an unlimited number of devices and features a tool to rename multiple files simultaneously.

Security Protocols and Privacy Policies

Security is handled via end-to-end encryption for files both at rest and in transit. Koofr implements a no-scan policy regarding uploaded user data. Consequently, the company itself cannot access stored files, making the user the sole entity aware of the uploaded content.

Lifehacker noted that users retain the ability to share files manually with chosen recipients, and the service does not track user activity.

Storage Capacity Benchmarks

A 1TB allocation translates to specific theoretical capacities based on media types. Mashable outlined that the space accommodates approximately 250,000 12-megapixel photos, 500 hours of video, or 6.5 million PDF files.

Regional Pricing and Marketplace Availability

The promotion runs during StackSocial’s Deal Days sale. While the US pricing sits at $129.99 using the code KOOFR, Lifehacker reported the Australian promotional price as A$186 down from a regular price of A$1,159.

Photo: Lifehacker

User reviews on major platforms reflect varying degrees of satisfaction. Lifehacker noted that the service holds 4.6 stars on G2 and 4.3 stars on Trustpilot, with individual users citing the avoidance of recurring iCloud fees as a primary use case.