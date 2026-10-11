Robin Fellhauer scores fastest Bundesliga goal in Bayern Augsburg draw

Luis Díaz’s disallowed goal should have stood during Bayern Munich’s 2-2 draw against Augsburg, according to former Bundesliga referee Patrick Ittrich. The controversial VAR decision denied Bayern an important strike as Vincent Kompany’s side recovered from a record-breaking early deficit.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Bayern Munich’s failure to secure maximum points against Augsburg alters Bundesliga title odds, narrowing the gap at the top of the table.

The Fastest Goal in Bundesliga History

The match at Augsburg began with unwanted history for the Bavarian giants, as Augsburg player Robin Fellhauer scored the fastest goal in Bundesliga history just eight seconds after kickoff on October 10, 2026. Bayern kicked off the game and played the ball back to goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who struggled to control the pass effectively before attempting a chipped clearance.

Fellhauer closed in rapidly to intercept the hurried clearance and tapped the ball into the empty net. Stats provider Opta confirmed that the strike set a new record for the German top division since its formation in 1963, surpassing the previous record of nine seconds held jointly by Kevin Volland in 2015 and Karim Bellarabi in 2014.

Photo: Winnipeg Free Press

Vincent Kompany described the visit to Augsburg as a priority game following last season’s defeat in Munich, yet the team endured a nightmarish start. Max Eberl addressed the defensive lapse after the final whistle, with Eberl offering a blunt assessment of the goalkeeper’s misjudgement.

He made a mistake, took the ball poorly, then he wanted to solve it and solved it too riskily, Eberl said. Eberl also noted that the goalkeeper rarely commits such errors across his career spanning more than 800 competitive games.

Disputed Goals and Tactical Recovery

Bayern fought back from the early shock as Ismael Saibari leveled the score in the 55th minute, though Rodrigo Ribeiro restored Augsburg’s lead nine minutes later. Luis Díaz had two goals ruled out through VAR for offside before Nathaniel Brown eventually equalized in the 81st minute to salvage a 2-2 draw.

Photo: Yahoo

The first of those disallowed sequences sparked immediate controversy among analysts and former officials. Patrick Ittrich spoke on Sky Germany, explaining why the initial decision to disallow Díaz’s goal was incorrect. Ittrich stated that the earlier offside position was completely irrelevant to the final outcome of the phase.

There was an offside situation, and then the player essentially cleared the ball completely unchallenged, Ittrich stated on Sky Germany. That means the situation was over, and then there was a new situation. That’s a classic next play situation, and therefore the goal should have stood in my opinion. I think it’s a very, very controversial decision.

Standings Impact and Missed Opportunity

The dropped points carry immediate consequences for the Bundesliga standings following Borussia Dortmund’s draw against Werder Bremen earlier in the weekend. Bayern failed to capitalize on Dortmund’s slip-up, leaving the team in second place with 11 points after five matches, trailing the league leaders by two points.

8 SECONDS! 😱 Robin Fellhauer Scores FASTEST Goal in Bundesliga History vs Bayern Munich!

Matchday 5 Metric FC Bayern Munich FC Augsburg Final Score 2 2 League Position 2nd (11 points) Contending Mid-Table Fastest Goal Conceded 8 seconds (Record) N/A

Fellhauer reflected on his record-breaking strike after the final whistle, telling the media that he prioritized placement over pure speed. I could have shot even faster. But the risk was too great that it would go wide, Fellhauer said. Meanwhile, Eberl emphasized that the squad created enough opportunities to secure the victory despite the defensive mishaps.

With demanding Champions League fixtures on the horizon, Vincent Kompany faces mounting pressure to tighten a defensive structure that has already dropped points twice in the opening five matches of the domestic campaign.

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