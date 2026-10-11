UN Women reports Nearly 50,000 Palestinian women killed or injured in Gaza

Nearly 50,000 Palestinian women and girls have been killed or severely injured in Gaza since October 2023, according to figures released by UN Women on October 9, 2026. While the highest casualty rates occurred during the first two years of the conflict, international agencies report that daily attacks continue despite a formal ceasefire framework.

Casualties Mount Under Stalled Implementation

The conflict in Gaza continues to claim lives at a steady pace despite agreements on paper. UN Women stated that more than 38,000 people have died overall, while 11,700 individuals live with permanent disabilities due to severe injuries. Sofia Calltorp, head of humanitarian action for UN Women, noted that 277 women and girls have been killed since the ceasefire went into effect in October 2025.

Additional reports corroborate the ongoing toll. The United Nations Human Rights Office (OHCHR) pointed to a lack of accountability from Israeli forces as a primary driver of the continued violence. Ravina Shamdasani, spokesperson for OHCHR, stated that total fatalities since October 2023 have surpassed 70,000, which includes more than 1,400 deaths recorded since the ceasefire was announced in October 2025.

Here is why that matters: international humanitarian organizations emphasize that the phrase “ceasefire” does not reflect daily realities on the ground. Islamic Relief reported that an average of one Palestinian in Gaza is killed or wounded every 90 minutes. Data from the Gaza Ministry of Health tracks a similar trajectory, noting 1,471 deaths and 5,189 injuries during the post-ceasefire period alone.

Displacement and the Shrinking Territory

The humanitarian footprint of the ongoing military operations extends far beyond direct casualties. Nearly one million women and girls remain displaced, many sheltering in temporary tents or among structural ruins. UN Women highlighted that one in every four households in Gaza is now female-headed—double the rate recorded prior to the conflict.

Photo: MUI

Relief agencies point to territorial constraints as a compounding factor. According to Islamic Relief, military enforcement of the designated “Yellow Line” restricts Palestinians to roughly 35 percent of Gaza’s total land area, pushing an estimated 2.1 million residents into heavily congested pockets.

Metric Reported Figure Reporting Entity Total Palestinian Fatalities (Oct 2023–Oct 2026) Over 74,000 Gaza Ministry of Health Post-Ceasefire Fatalities (Oct 2025–Oct 2026) Over 1,400 OHCHR / Islamic Relief Damaged or Destroyed Buildings 82 percent (approx. 200,000 structures) UNOSAT Women and Girls Killed or Injured Nearly 50,000 UN Women

Infrastructure Collapse and Aid Restrictions

Satellite imagery analyzed by the United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT) underscores the depth of the physical destruction. Approximately 82 percent of all buildings in the Gaza Strip—totaling around 200,000 structures—have sustained damage or been flattened since hostilities began. Agricultural sectors, residential blocks in areas like Jabalia and Tal as-Sultan, and public utilities remain severely impacted.

Photo: MetroTVNews.com

Aid organizations report that restrictions on construction materials, fuel, and medical supplies continue to impede recovery efforts. More than half of Gaza’s healthcare facilities are non-operational, and over 20,000 patients requiring specialized medical care remain blocked from leaving the territory.

Local reporting captures the persistent anxiety among residents who watch ceasefires fail to stop daily bombardments. International bodies, meanwhile, continue to call for full implementation of existing agreements and independent investigations into ongoing violations of international law.