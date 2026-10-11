Kärntner Bergwacht intercepts illegal online mushroom sale

An online marketplace listing for six kilograms of dried porcini mushrooms—equivalent to roughly 60 kilograms in their fresh state—has triggered a coordinated enforcement action in Austria, with the Kärntner Bergwacht intercepting an illegal bulk sale. Priced at 1,500 euros, the vacuum-packed fungi featured custom commercial branding, drawing the attention of mountain guard officials patrolling digital classifieds.

Staged Online Meeting Leads to Confrontation

The operation unfolded after the Kärntner Bergwacht spotted the advertisement on the online platform willhaben and alerted the Maria Saal police inspectorate ahead of time. Officers coordinated a sting operation where the seller arrived at the designated rendezvous point carrying a backpack. Upon being confronted by enforcement personnel and informed of the applicable statutory limits, the vendor proved uncooperative and nearly aggressive.

According to Udo Skumauz, deployment leader for the Kärntner Bergwacht, the seized mushrooms were professionally processed, vacuum-sealed, and marked with a distinct company logo. Authorities confiscated the entire inventory on the spot and levied a 300-euro security deposit against the vendor, who now faces administrative fines and formal charges.

Udo Skumauz added that the confiscated amount will now be made available to a nursing home.

Strict Seasonal Bans and Legal Thresholds

The intervention highlights the rigid statutory limits governing foraging, particularly following the official close of the mushroom season on September 30. Under current regulations, gathering quantities above the legal daily limit, transporting, offering, or commercializing wild mushrooms is strictly prohibited once the season concludes.

For individual foragers, the legal limit stands at two kilograms per person per day, a restriction that applies equally to dried varieties. However, enforcement officials have pointed out a significant mathematical discrepancy in the current statute regarding dried yields. Because two kilograms of dried mushrooms actually correspond to 18 kilograms of fresh product, the Kärntner Bergwacht argues the current proportionality is not met.

The Kärntner Bergwacht has been lobbying for a formal legislative revision to address this proportionality gap. Despite the season ending, unseasonable weather has caused fungi to sprout heavily across the region, keeping wardens on daily patrols and prompting a steady influx of tips from the local populace regarding illegal harvesting.