Pirjo Heikkilä experienced genuine panic filming ski jump scene

Comedy icon Pirjo Heikkilä is bringing her trademark awkwardness to the big screen in the new domestic feature film Pirjo i Sverige , which opens in theaters on October 9, 2026. Directed by Lauri Nurkse, the 90-minute comedy follows the beloved television character as she embarks on a misguided journey across Sweden, tackling cross-cultural anxieties, royal delusions, and intense personal discomfort.

The film wastes no time diving into awkward territory, opening with an unexpected sequence at the top of the Lahti ski jumping hill. Heikkilä’s character prepares to launch down the slope for a charity event alongside ski jumping legend Janne Ahonen, who appears as himself. While Ahonen handles the intimidating heights with ease, the preparation triggered genuine panic for the lead actress.

Onhan se vähän absurdi kohtaus, Heikkilä recalled following a preview screening, describing how standing on the beam induced severe vertigo. Kun minun piti mennä siihen rimalle, minua alkoi pyörryttää. Ihan itkin siellä, en pystynytkään tekemään sitä, olin niin paniikissa ja pelotti – ja myös hävetti.

Royal Delusions and Interrupted Baptisms

Back on solid ground, the character’s embarrassment shifts toward grand ambitions after her aunt, played by Heidi Herala, suggests the family carries elite Swedish bloodlines originating from an 19th-century royal affair. Heikkilä explained that the fictional backstory draws loose inspiration from family lore surrounding painter Ilya Repin, who maintained a summer residence in Kuokkala, Terijoki.

Clinging firmly to this unverified royal lineage, the determined protagonist tracks down royal expert Pernilla Hegerlund, portrayed by Henrika Andersson. The pursuit culminates in a cringeworthy home invasion during an ongoing baby christening ceremony. Heikkilä noted that writing the sequence proved emotionally painful, acknowledging the fundamental social transgression of crashing an infant’s christening.

Throughout the Swedish adventure, Pirjo receives guidance from an eclectic supporting cast, including princess-sparring partner Sachiko, played by Yuko Takeda, and Francesca, portrayed by Ilaria Tucci, who harbors condescending views toward Finland. After royal aspirations inevitably collapse, an attempted stint in a crayfish costume for a television production overseen by Felix Herngren falls flat when the props turn out to be plastic. The character ultimately retreats back to Finland and Lahti in the company of Kaisa Pylkkänen’s assertive character, Kaisa.

Targeting Neighboring Anxieties

Heikkilä revealed that she initially considered setting the first cinematic outing in Tallinn, Estonia, where the character could act as a brand ambassador showcasing Finnish culture. Ultimately, the production targeted Sweden because it represents the epicenter of foreign exposure.

Koska siellä hävettää eniten, ja suomalaisia verrataan aina Ruotsiin, Heikkilä explained regarding the cultural inferiority complex harbored by older generations. She pointed to Stockholm’s aesthetic presentation—characterized by impeccably dressed residents and illuminated windowsills—as a standard of beauty that contrasts with domestic self-perception. Both Heikkilä and director Nurkse observed that modern Swedes view Finns with benign indifference rather than condescension, often treating them with affectionate amusement.

As the film hits cinemas, audiences can follow the complete ninety-minute misadventure in theaters nationwide.