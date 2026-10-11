Adidas Sues White Fox Boutique Over Four-Stripe Designs

Adidas filed a federal lawsuit in Australia against online fashion retailer White Fox Boutique on September 18, 2026, alleging that the brand’s four-stripe clothing designs infringe on its iconic three-stripe trademark and create misleading consumer associations.

Federal Court Dispute Over Four-Stripe Apparel Designs

The legal battle centers on a series of athleisure and loungewear items featuring parallel four-stripe patterns produced by White Fox Boutique, a Sydney-based fashion company founded in 2013. Adidas maintains that the parallel decorative details closely resemble its protected visual identity.

Lawyers for Adidas pointed out that the dispute goes far beyond a simple disagreement over counts of parallel bands on fabric. Legal representatives argued before the Federal Court of Australia that the disputed garments risk misleading shoppers into believing the items are endorsed, manufactured, or officially licensed by the sports brand. Court documents outline how representatives purchased items and monitored outdoor advertising across Sydney transport networks to gather evidence for the ongoing legal challenge. Court files also show that Adidas reached out to White Fox multiple times throughout 2026 to demand a halt to the sales of the contested items, but all such requests were refused.

Marketing Tactics and Promotional Imagery Scrutinized in Court

During a court hearing in Sydney on Friday, October 9, 2026, Adidas legal counsel Patrick Flynn drew attention to promotional imagery deployed by the fast-fashion label. Patrick Flynn presented campaign photographs showing influencers wearing four-stripe apparel alongside authentic Adidas footwear, arguing that the styling choices were deliberately arranged to blur the lines between the two distinct companies.

White Fox Defense and Prior Trademark Precedents

Attorneys representing White Fox rejected all claims of trademark infringement during the court session. Defense counsel argued that using decorative stripe motifs is common practice among contemporary fast-fashion competitors and noted that other prominent retail labels—including Princess Polly, Glassons, and Shein—market similar multi-stripe apparel styles without facing legal intervention.

Ed Heerey told Detik, It is very clear that Adidas has a reputation. Their own slogan states that they are the brand with the three stripes.

The litigation brings fresh attention to Adidas’s historical enforcement of its stripe patents in the Australian market.

Financial Scale and Upcoming Court Schedule

The dispute highlights the immense economic stakes involved in modern fast-fashion marketing. White Fox expanded rapidly through social media marketing and influencer partnerships.

Photo: CNN Indonesia

In its active lawsuit, Adidas is demanding the complete cessation of sales for the contested garments, alongside the forfeiture of all profits generated from the items, plus associated legal costs, interest, and financial compensation. Federal Court Justice Ian Jackman has scheduled the next hearings for early 2027.