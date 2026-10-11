Which Stores and Supermarkets Are Open on October 12 Holiday

Gran Canaria and Tenerife will keep their retail stores shut on Monday, October 12, 2026, for the Día de la Hispanidad public holiday, while Lanzarote, Fuerteventura, La Palma, La Gomera, and El Hierro will operate normally. The regional government’s official scheduling rules divide the Canary Islands’ retail calendar for the autumn holiday period.

The Bottom Line

Regional Split: Capital islands Gran Canaria and Tenerife enforce mandatory retail closures on October 12, contrasting with the remaining five islands where shops open for regular business.

Capital islands Gran Canaria and Tenerife enforce mandatory retail closures on October 12, contrasting with the remaining five islands where shops open for regular business. Minimum Quota: Canary Islands legislation mandates a floor of 10 annual open Sundays and holidays, sitting below Spain’s national baseline of 16 days.

Canarian Retail Regulations and the October 12 Schedule

As markets prepare for the Monday holiday session, commercial activity across Spain’s autonomous communities faces disjointed operating rules. According to data published in the Official State Gazette, the Canary Islands government sets independent trading calendars for each island within the archipelago, ignoring standard uniform retail hours.

While national legislation establishes a baseline of 16 annual open Sundays and public holidays for commercial spaces, regional autonomy allows the Canarian government to lower this minimum to 10 days based on local commercial demand. This regulatory flexibility explains the stark divergence in retail access between the eastern and western provinces on October 12.

Island-by-Island Operating Status

The official calendar confirms that shoppers on the two most populated islands will find commercial shutters down. Gran Canaria’s commercial zones will remain closed on October 12, having allocated their permitted holiday openings to dates such as January 4, April 2, May 30, August 15, November 2 and 29, and four dates in December 2026. Tenerife follows an identical closure pattern, omitting the Día de la Hispanidad from its authorized retail calendar.

Conversely, the remaining five islands have designated October 12 as an active trading day. Lanzarote and Fuerteventura include the holiday alongside dates like January 4, April 2, May 31, August 15, November 2, and four December sessions. La Palma, La Gomera, and El Hierro likewise permit full commercial operations on Monday, treating the national holiday as a standard business day.

Island October 12 Status Minimum Annual Open Holidays Gran Canaria Closed 10 Tenerife Closed 10 Lanzarote Open 10 Fuerteventura Open 10 La Palma Open 10 La Gomera Open 10 El Hierro Open 10

Supermarket Availability Across National Chains

Diario AS reported that Mercadona enforces a strict policy of remaining closed on Sundays and national holidays across all Spanish territories, meaning zero operational footprint on October 12.

Photo: Diario AS

Meanwhile, competitor chains apply mixed operating models depending on store formats. Large-format hypermarkets operated by Carrefour close their doors for the national holiday, whereas proximity formats such as Carrefour Express maintain reduced morning hours. Lidl implements selective openings, restricting operations to high-density urban branches and designated tourist zones with modified schedules.

Andalusia Retail Scheduling and Store Openings

However, among those who will not enjoy this long weekend is the retail sector in Málaga, since this Pilar holiday is part of the calendar of authorized opening holidays for stores in this 2026. The Ministry of Employment, Enterprise and Self-Employment published in the BOJA the order containing the 16 authorized opening Sundays and holidays for 2026, among which Día de la Hispanidad is included. This planning is carried out in advance, after consulting the Andalusian Trade Council, and takes into account dates that can concentrate higher activity and demand from consumers. Nevertheless, the Junta de Andalucía already confirmed that this date figures among the authorized commercial opening days in 2026, so certain establishments will be able to open their doors to the public. This authorization applies to commercial establishments larger than 300 square meters, while stores with a sales surface area under 300 meters have the authority to decide whether to open extra on special dates like this according to regulations. In the case of Hipercor, the opening will be delayed until 11 hours, although closing will remain at each center’s usual time. The offering will be more limited in the case of Masymas, which will exclusively open the establishment located in Parque Principado, in Siero, coinciding with the shopping center’s usual opening during the holiday. On the contrary, Alimerka, Mercadona, Familia, Día, Aldi, and Eroski will keep their establishments closed during the holiday workday.