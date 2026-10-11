French social-democratic primary turnout tops 107,000 amid cyberattack

More than 107,000 voters participated in the French social-democratic primary by Saturday night, pushing the turnout past 76 percent despite a disruptive cyberattack, as reported by La Libre.be. The electronic ballot is designed to select the unified candidate of the moderate left for the upcoming 2027 French presidential election.

The primary vote brings together figures from across the center-left landscape, featuring five contenders vying for the nomination. Among them are European Parliament member and Place publique founder Raphaël Glucksmann, former presidential candidate Ségolène Royal, Socialist Party first secretary Olivier Faure, Socialist deputy Jérôme Guedj, and Emmanuel Maurel representing the Republican and Socialist Left (GRS), according to reporting by La Libre.be and La Dépêche.

A Cyberattack Halts and Extends the Electronic Ballot

The voting process commenced online on Friday morning at 08:00, but organizers immediately encountered digital interference. The primary’s organizing commission reported a massive and fictitious influx of connections designed to overwhelm the infrastructure, forcing an emergency extension. Le Soir reported that the ballot, initially slated to close on Saturday evening, was prolonged until Sunday at 18:00 to accommodate voters facing technical hurdles.

Patrick Mennucci, head of the primary’s organizing commission, noted in an interview with La Tribune Dimanche that the chosen service provider had never experienced an offensive of such magnitude. He characterized the incident as a clear attack on French democracy extending well beyond the socialist primary. Despite the congestion, organizers confirmed that the platform’s security held firm against automated manipulation. Mennucci stated that no bots managed to cast a ballot and that the technical saturation would not invalidate the final outcome.

Polling Trends and the Contender Field

Prior to and during the voting window, public opinion polling mapped out distinct frontrunners among the contenders. A Toluna-Harris Interactive survey published by La Dépêche indicated that Raphaël Glucksmann held a commanding lead with 33 percent of voting intentions among left-wing sympathizers. Ségolène Royal emerged as a prominent challenger, securing 16 percent of the support despite lower visibility in televised debates, while Olivier Faure followed at 9 percent.

Photo: ladepeche.fr

The participation figures demonstrate strong mobilization among the roughly 140,000 registered participants drawn from the Parti socialiste, Place publique, and GRS. Franceinfo noted that participation hit 91,470 voters by Sunday afternoon before climbing to 107,356 participants by late Saturday evening. Organizers plan to release the official results on Sunday evening immediately following the close of the digital polling booths at 18:00.

Candidate Political Affiliation Polling Position (Toluna-Harris) Raphaël Glucksmann Place publique / European Parliament 33% (1st) Ségolène Royal Former 2007 Presidential Candidate 16% (2nd) Olivier Faure Parti socialiste (First Secretary) 9% (3rd) Jérôme Guedj Parti socialiste (Deputy) 5% Emmanuel Maurel Gauche républicaine et socialiste (Deputy) 5%

Next Steps for the French Center-Left

The conclusion of voting on Sunday evening marks the official selection of the social-democratic standard-bearer for 2027. With the technical disruptions managed and participation surpassing 100,000 votes, the winning candidate will take leadership of a fragmented opposition bloc seeking to rebuild momentum ahead of the presidential race.