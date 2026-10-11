Liaocheng University Approved as Shandong’s Only National Terrestrial Wildlife Epidemic Source Monitoring Center Station

Shandong’s Sole National Center

The newly approved facility stands as the sole national-level terrestrial wildlife epidemic source and disease monitoring center station in Shandong. This designation integrates the institution directly into the core sequence of the national monitoring and prevention framework for terrestrial wildlife diseases, marking a significant milestone in the university’s development of national-level scientific research platforms.

Institutional Scarcity Within the Tier System

Under the planning guidelines set by the national forestry authority, monitoring stations are divided into two operational tiers: center stations and sentinel stations. While multiple sentinel stations are distributed across individual provinces, each province is restricted to hosting only a single center station.

It is the only university among all monitoring station construction units, securing a highly specialized position within national biosecurity and public health infrastructure.

A Decade of Research Along Eastern Flyways

For years, the group has focused on avian influenza monitoring and prevention along the eastern migratory bird flyways of China. They have established a multi-dimensional monitoring network covering critical junctures of the East Asian-Australasian Flyway, tracking infection baselines and transmission trends among migrating birds to supply baseline data for disease risk forecasting.

Executing Regional Risk Forecasting and Biosecurity

Operating as the hub and leader for Shandong’s monitoring network, the center station will execute several primary functions. These include routine monitoring, active early warning protocols, provincial data aggregation, risk analysis, technical guidance and training for local sentinel stations, and public science education regarding disease prevention.

The network coordinates regional sentinel stations to safeguard biosecurity along migratory flyways while supporting ecological protection and high-quality development strategies in the Yellow River basin. By conducting continuous monitoring and research near major waterfowl habitats in the lower reaches of the Yellow River, the facility contributes to national biological and public safety frameworks.