Inside France’s Gen Z Student Protests and School Blockades

Beginning on September 17, a wave of school blockades and student protests erupted across France, sparked initially by calls for more educational resources in Créteil before rapidly expanding into a nationwide movement addressing infrastructure decay, overcrowded classrooms, and systemic institutional pressures.

The Bottom Line

Over 735 of France’s 3,700 schools have experienced disruptions, blockades, or localized clashes since mid-September.

Student demands center on facility repairs, reduced class sizes, increased teacher hiring, and revisions to the Parcoursup admissions system.

Government responses include a newly introduced five-point action plan by Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu, alongside extensive police deployments and thousands of reported arrests.

Infrastructure Failures and the Catalyst of the September Back-to-School Season

The roots of the current unrest stretch back through a grueling summer. In June, high schoolers sat for the bac, the all-important senior-year exam, amid record-breaking temperatures, with some institutions forced to set up desks in underground parking garages. These conditions forced students to confront the immediate, tangible impacts of climate change in environments where administrators had taken practically no serious action to ease its effects. The frustration boiled over when students returned from summer break in September to face a new rule: no phones inside the school building. While educational authorities defended the rule as a measure to boost concentration, teachers observed that the ban inadvertently created quiet spaces for students to converse, organize, and mobilize against broader institutional neglect.

Escalating Clashes and Law Enforcement Confrontations

What began as peaceful demonstrations outside school gates frequently devolved into intense skirmishes on the margins, drawing heavy police interventions. According to the French Ministry of Justice, there have been more than 5,060 arrests, with 87 percent involving minors, alongside injuries sustained by over 170 pupils, 78 school staff members, and more than 600 police officers. The escalation brought severe injuries to individual students. In the northern town of Lens, a 15-year-old reportedly lost his hand after encountering a police grenade, while a 16-year-old in Tours lost sight in his right eye after a suspected rubber bullet strike. Public prosecutors have opened investigations into both incidents.

Photo: euronews.com

The handling of these demonstrations has drawn sharp condemnation from human rights organizations. Speaking at a press conference, Nathalie Tehio, president of the French Human Rights League (LDH), denounced what she characterized as a global deviation from the rule of law and a complete disregard for legal frameworks during police interventions. Conversely, Stanislas Gaudon, national secretary for the Alliance Police Nationale union, defended the tactical approach of law enforcement, emphasizing that officers focused on perimeter security and that force was used proportionally when individuals engaged in direct aggression, such as throwing acid or firing at officers.

Political Repercussions and Government Action Plans

The scale of the disruption has forced executive action from the highest levels of the French government. Education Minister Édouard Geffray held emergency talks with school unions, staff, and parent bodies, while Minister of Justice Gérald Darmanin confirmed the widespread impact across hundreds of institutions. Responding to mounting pressure, Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu unveiled a five-point action plan on Sunday, promising to prevent class cancellations, partner with regional authorities to improve facilities, better organize school days, and make Parcoursup more transparent.

RAW VIDEO: Students Blockade Campus As Protests Sweep France

Metric / Area Reported Figure / Detail Affected Schools 735 out of 3,700 schools impacted nationwide Arrests Over 5,060 arrests, with 87% involving minors Casualties 170+ pupils, 78 staff, and 600+ police officers injured Primary Demands Facility repairs, smaller class sizes, teacher recruitment, Parcoursup overhaul

Despite the government’s concessions, student unions have maintained their mobilization, calling for continued mass actions. As investigations into police conduct proceed alongside regional infrastructure talks, the standoff between the state and a generation of lycéens demanding systemic change remains unresolved.