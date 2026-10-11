Keegan Allen Says He Was Mugged in West Hollywood

Keegan Allen, known for his role in Pretty Little Liars, alleged in an October 9 social media video that he was violently mugged at gunpoint and knifepoint in West Hollywood outside the upscale grocery store Laurel Supply. The actor stated that two masked men struck him in the head and stole his watch.

The Bottom Line

The Incident: Allen stated two masked men attacked him outside Laurel Supply in West Hollywood, striking his head with a handgun and threatening him over his watch and bracelet.

The West Hollywood Robbery and Video Statement

The incident unfolded late Tuesday night, October 8, outside Laurel Supply, an upscale grocery store located in the independent city of West Hollywood. According to details shared across reports from Variety, the actor posted a graphic video to his Instagram account displaying a visible head laceration and blood. Allen stated that two young men approached him in black clothing while he loaded items into his truck.

One suspect pointed a handgun while the other brandished a knife. During the confrontation, one of the attackers struck Allen in the forehead with the handgun. The assailants demanded both his watch and a bracelet he was wearing. Allen recounted in comment replies that he attempted to explain the bracelet was difficult to remove, prompting the pistol-whipping before the suspects fled in an unknown vehicle.

The Official Response and Local Crime Statistics

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated that deputies responded to the scene around 9:05 p.m. Personnel from the Los Angeles County Fire Department medically evaluated Allen at the scene, though he was not transported to the hospital, contrasting with his later statement to fans that he went to a hospital and suffered a concussion.

Photo: variety.com

In his social media post, Allen directed criticism toward Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and California Governor Gavin Newsom regarding local security measures and surveillance technology. Responding via a statement to NBC News, Bass called the incident “egregious” while clarifying that West Hollywood operates as an independent city and that the LA County Sheriff’s Department is leading the investigation.

Metric Reported Data (Jan–Aug) Comparison / Context Serious Crimes Decreased nearly 10% Measured across the West Hollywood jurisdiction through August. Reported Robberies 49 incidents A 21% decrease from the 62 incidents recorded during the same period in 2025. Active Intervention Increased deputy patrols Rolled out by the sheriff’s department following recent October incidents.

Investigation Status and Ongoing Security Measures

Law enforcement officials maintain that regional property crimes and robberies have seen an overall downward trend over the first eight months of the year. Nevertheless, department spokespersons acknowledged that statistical declines do not diminish the severity of violent armed robberies or alleviate community anxiety.

As the investigation continues, the sheriff’s department has increased deputy patrol frequencies throughout the city. Authorities have not yet publicly identified or apprehended the two suspects captured on security footage during the October 8 attack.