Shane Gillis Returns to Host Saturday Night Live with Rosalía

Comedian Shane Gillis hosted Saturday Night Live for the third time on October 10, 2026, alongside musical guest Rosalía, delivering an on-brand set of sketches that relied heavily on his signature everyman humor.

The Bottom Line on Studio 8H’s Latest Outing

The Musical Guest: Rosalía performed during the episode, wrapping up her recent touring cycle while marking her return to the Studio 8H stage. The Grammy-winning Spanish singer finished her LUX European and North American tour in September 2026, so she dropped by the show to tie a nice bow on it all. She released her fourth album, “LUX,” in 2025, which multiple publications listed as the best album of 2025, including Business Insider, Entertainment Weekly, and Dazed, and she is in the running for her first Album of the Year Grammy nomination.

Shane Gillis Returns for a Third Hosting Gig After a Rocky History With NBC

He joked about public gym culture in New York City, telling the in-studio audience that women “just dress like whores now,” which drew audible groans. Gillis also quipped about his receding hairline, remarking that he had balded directly into an Adolf Hitler haircut and forcing a choice between looking gay or looking like the fascist leader.

This appearance marks Gillis’s third time hosting the NBC sketch comedy institution, following hosting stints in 2024 and 2025. Series creator Lorne Michaels later admitted to The Wall Street Journal that NBC brass forced the termination against his wishes. Michaels has since brought Gillis back multiple times, even offering him the role of Donald Trump for the show’s 50th season, which Gillis turned down.

Grace Reiter and the Supporting Cast Steal the Sketches

While Gillis led the episode’s narrative center, new cast member Grace Reiter emerged as a highlight of the night. Reiter played problem child Coco during a “Weekend Update” segment where her exasperated mother, played by Ashley Padilla, struggled to find a babysitter. Reiter also played Gillis’s elderly mother in a sketch where a hospice nurse, played by Sarah Sherman, tells him she only has a few days left, conflicting with his plans to see Jelly Roll in Vegas.

Photo: Yahoo

The episode featured a cold open with James Austin Johnson debuting an impersonation of HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., alongside Colin Jost as Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. Other notable moments included a spoof of Dr. Pac-Man in a cloud of black mold after his wife (Ashley Padilla) left him.

Key Production Details and Upcoming Schedule Shifts

Category Details Host Shane Gillis (Third hosting appearance) Musical Guest Rosalía Season & Episode Season 52, Episode 3 (Aired October 10, 2026) Network & Streaming NBC / Peacock livestream

The show will take a two-week break following this broadcast, giving the cast, writers, and crew time off before returning on October 31. When the sketch series resumes, actress Inde Navarrette will host for the first time following her breakout in the summer film Obsession, with Gracie Abrams returning as musical guest. Fans can catch the show starting at 11:30 p.m. ET (10:30 p.m. CT or 8:30 p.m. PT) on NBC or via Peacock livestream, with full episodes arriving on Peacock and recordings of every sketch, monologue, and musical performance uploaded to YouTube on Sunday.

Photo: Variety