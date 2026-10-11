Trump to Decide on Livestreaming Nidal Hasan’s Firing-Squad Execution

President Donald Trump stated on Saturday that he has not yet made a final decision on whether to livestream the December 3 firing-squad execution of Nidal Hasan, who killed 13 people in a 2009 mass shooting at Fort Hood, Texas.

The Execution Details and Public Split

Military officials announced that Hasan, sentenced to death in 2013, will be executed by firing squad on December 3, marking the military’s first execution by firing squad since 1945.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stated that the execution would be livestreamed, prompting concerns from lawmakers and administration officials regarding martyrdom and public spectacle.

President Trump told reporters at the White House that he is weighing whether publicizing the event might deter future mass violence or create an undesirable broadcast.

The White House Position and Shifting Remarks

President Trump’s Saturday comments to reporters at the White House followed a series of shifting public statements regarding the military’s broadcast plan. The president remarked that “there are two thoughts: don’t show it and show it. Cause you know, by showing it, maybe other people won’t be doing what he did.” He added, “So I’ll make a decision ultimately. I know what the military would like to do, but I’ll make a decision.”

The previous day, during a trip to Syracuse, Trump told CNY Central that he “wasn’t involved” in the decision to livestream the execution, while clarifying that he understands the decision to make an “example” of him. He defended the military’s intent, noting that Hasan killed 13 people and wounded over 20 others inside a medical building at the Texas base on November 5, 2009.

Political Repercussions and Congressional Division

The proposal to broadcast the execution has generated sharp divisions among Republican lawmakers and administration figures. Vice President JD Vance stated on Friday that he was uncertain whether the federal government would ultimately proceed with the livestream, adding that he would not watch the event if it were broadcast.

Photo: nypost.com

Several members of Congress voiced strong opposition on social media. Representative Austin Scott of Georgia posted on X that supporting the death penalty is distinct from publicizing executions, writing that livestreaming is “what jihadists do.” Representative Rob Bresnahan of Pennsylvania argued that an execution should not become a televised spectacle, emphasizing that the focus belongs on justice for the victims and their families. Representative Tom Barrett of Michigan publicly urged Secretary Hegseth to reconsider the broadcast decision.

Conversely, the plan drew support from other quarters. Representative Matt Van Epps of Tennessee told NBC News that parental guidance could manage access to the broadcast, framing the decision around administrative accountability. Additionally, Trump reposted an article on Truth Social highlighting support for a public execution from Robert Jeffress, senior pastor of First Baptist Dallas.

Timeline of the Fort Hood Case

Date Event November 5, 2009 Nidal Hasan opens fire at Fort Hood, killing 13 people and wounding 32 others. 2013 Hasan is sentenced to death. Monday Military officials announce the execution date of December 3 by firing squad. Thursday Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth states the execution will be livestreamed. Friday Vice President JD Vance expresses doubt about watching; Republican lawmakers criticize the broadcast plan. Saturday President Trump states he will make the final decision on the livestream.

The execution remains scheduled for December 3, with final determinations regarding public access and broadcasting resting on the decision the president indicated he will make.