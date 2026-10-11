Hurricane Simon intensifies to Category 4 near Mexico coast

Hurricane Simon has rapidly intensified into a formidable Category 4 storm in the Pacific, packing maximum sustained winds of 249 kilometers per hour as it tracks dangerously close to the west-central coast of Mexico. The U.S. National Hurricane Center warns that significant or catastrophic wind, surge, and rainfall are increasingly likely across the region, prompting urgent warnings for residents to rush final preparations to protect life and property.

The fast-moving system threatens coastal communities already rattled by previous storms, arriving just as Florida works to assess the damage from Hurricane Isaias in the Atlantic. Pacific storm activity remains unusually high this season, fueled by a strengthening El Niño ocean-warming phenomenon that reduces wind shear and gives developing systems extra power. In response to the immediate threat, Mexico’s Navy has evacuated roughly 100 people from vulnerable settlements along the country’s western shores.

Evacuations and Red Alerts Across Coastal Municipalities

State authorities in Jalisco declared a red alert for multiple municipalities as Simon draws near, suspending operations at the airport in the major tourist hub of Puerto Vallarta. While the resort town sits along a sweeping horseshoe-shaped bay designed to blunt the raw power of incoming swells, residents and business owners are taking the threat seriously following past disasters. Store owners have spent hours sandbagging entrances and boarding up glass doors and windows.

Among those preparing is Paulina Perez, who owns a furniture boutique on the local boardwalk and remembers the devastating impact of Hurricane Kenna in 2002. She taped a sign to her shop reading “Simon, be brief, be peaceful,” capturing the anxious mood of a coastal community bracing for impact. Other locals turned to dark humor on plywood boards, spray-painting, “Simon says: ‘Everything is going to be alright’.” Moises Villasenor, 72, spent his morning filling sandbags to shield his small hotel located three blocks from the seafront, noting that while he feels positive, the memories of past storms linger.

For visitors caught in the path, the storm has abruptly altered holiday plans. Edna Morales, 41, arrived from northern Mexico with her husband to celebrate their wedding anniversary just as the weather turned. “We’re going to enjoy it as much as we can, even if it’s just for today,” she said of the looming threat.

Lingering Trauma from Prior Disasters Along the Pacific Coast

The psychological toll of recurring severe weather weighs heavily on residents who lived through recent catastrophes. Elena Gulmas, 63, recalled losing everything during Hurricane Lidia three years ago, noting that her perspective on safety has shifted permanently. “Now I say, life comes first,” she said after being moved away from vulnerable coastal settlements by naval personnel.

The current emergency follows closely on the heels of Hurricane Polo, which struck the Baja California Peninsula last week as a Category 2 storm. Polo left behind a trail of downed utility poles, snapped trees, and flooded streets that tested local municipal response teams. Heavy rains from Simon have already triggered localized flooding further south in Acapulco, demonstrating the massive reach of the storm’s outer bands.

Civil protection officials have announced mandatory shelter orders set to take effect for coastal residents starting at 5 p.m. local time as the core of the hurricane approaches landfall or scrapes the coastline.